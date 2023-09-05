Traditional finance exchanges split on crypto adoption, WFE survey reveals

TL;DR Breakdown

Traditional finance exchanges are divided on whether to embrace or shun crypto services, according to a recent survey by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE). The survey, conducted between May and July 2022, involved 29 member exchanges. The study revealed that 41% of these exchanges already offer crypto-related products or services, while more than a third have no plans to venture into the crypto space.

The report reveals that retail demand for crypto-related products is generally higher than institutional demand, except for custody services.

Crypto engagement across jurisdictions

The WFE’s survey is part of a broader research project to understand the crypto market infrastructures and their potential implications for mainstream finance. The report offers a snapshot of crypto-trading platforms across different jurisdictions. It also delves into exchanges’ engagement with these developments and their views on the future opportunities or challenges posed by new technologies.

The study contrasts the models of centralized platforms (CEXs) with those of decentralized platforms (DEXs), stating that about 60% of crypto-trading platforms use Central Limit Order Books (CLOBs) to facilitate trading.

These CLOBs are set up on centralized servers and off the blockchain to ensure efficiency and transparency. The study also stated that most decentralized platforms implement Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT)-based Automated Market Making protocols to set prices. According to the WFE study, centralized exchanges offer better liquidity provision and price discovery due to using CLOBs. On the other hand, decentralized exchanges usually allow access only from self-custodial wallets, offering anonymity to their users but may lack in liquidity and price discovery.

Regulatory concerns and future prospects

The WFE’s research comes at a time when regulators worldwide are grappling with how to approach the burgeoning crypto market. Concerns about the lack of regulatory authorization, transparency, and the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies have led to questions about the quality and stability of these markets.

The survey indicates that traditional finance exchanges are cautiously optimistic but remain divided on whether to embrace crypto services fully.

Among the respondents, seven exchanges indicated plans to offer crypto-related services in the future, suggesting a growing interest in integrating cryptocurrencies into traditional financial systems. However, the reluctance of over a third of the surveyed exchanges to venture into crypto services underscores the prevailing regulatory and stability concerns.