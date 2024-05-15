Trader Made 15,000x Gains on Pepe in a Year, Could Dogeverse Give Similar Gains?

Imagine turning a four figure investment into a multi-million dollar fortune. That is precisely what happened to one diamond-handed Pepe investor who got in early.

However, with Pepe now valued in the multi-billions, traders are seeking the next meme coin that could print similar gains, and Dogeverse stands as one of the hottest emerging contenders.

Pepe Trader Flips $3K Into $46 Million

According to data from the blockchain analytics account LookOnChain, a Pepe investor bought 4.9 trillion PEPE for less than $3,000 on 15 April 2023.

The trader swapped $210 worth of ETH, 500 USDT, and $2,256 worth of LIT to buy the meme coin.

Indeed, Pepe was a small fish in a big pond at the time of purchase. So did this trader have an edge? Or was it simply a lucky buy?

The LookOnChain X account explains how the “super big winner sold 255 billion PEPE(worth $2.3M) for profits again after the PEPE price increased.”

It also notes that he has cumulatively sold 1.41 trillion Pepe, realizing an eye-watering $7.4 million so far.

However, on-chain data shows that 3.5 trillion PEPE remain in the wallet, meaning the trader still holds $38.9 million worth of tokens. Factoring in his realized gains, this totals a spectacular $46.3 million, over a 15,000x ROI from the initial investment.

The trader’s fortune has exploded recently as Pepe gains pace and outperforms the broader crypto market. This comes amid the resurfacing GameStop saga as renowned trader Roaring Kitty’s return to X.

However, on the meme coin front, investors favor Pepe as this cycle’s anti-TradFi resistance symbol, reflected in its price surging 38% this week.

Pepe is currently priced at $0.00001093, up 4% today and 105% this month. It holds a $4.6 billion market cap and a $3 billion 24-hour trading volume, up 1.98% today.

The project is the 23rd largest crypto and third largest meme coin by market cap, but its astronomical trading volume makes it the sixth most traded crypto and most-traded meme coin.

As such, the future inevitably looks bright for the frog-themed meme coin and the esteemed investor who still holds $38.9 million worth of PEPE.

But with Pepe’s upside mostly realized, traders are turning their attention to the next meme coin which could explode.

Many are betting on industry newcomer Dogeverse. This project remains in its presale and has seen commendable success, raising over $15 million so far.

Trader Backs Dogeverse For 1000X Gains, Next Pepe?

Dogeverse is not just another meme coin. It’s a revolutionary approach to memetic innovation, the first doge-themed crypto to go multichain, offering a unique and exciting investment opportunity.

Its multichain functionality presents a distinct advantage over other meme coins, bolstering its investment and community potential.

But more than that, Dogeverse’s multichain approach encapsulates the vibrant spirit of meme coins and unifies the previously disputing blockchain communities under one banner.

Excitement has swept over this new project, with its presale surpassing the $15 million total raise mark at presale.

Yet, this early success is unsurprising given its Dogecoin inspirations and novel value proposition.

In a bid for long-term prosperity, the new meme coin prospect has introduced a staking layer, encouraging users to lock up their tokens in exchange for passive rewards.

A 57% APY is currently at play, but this will decrease as the staking pool grows.

These factors set a bullish precedent for Dogeverse, and top analysts are leaning towards huge gains.

For instance, Today Trader, a prominent commentator with over 10K YouTube subscribers, speculates that Dogeverse could 1000x once it launches on exchanges.

“Dogeverse is set to explode on launch, get in from the ground floor,” he waded to his audience.

However, the Dogeverse ICO is set to end soon, so those looking to buy at a fixed presale price must be fast.

