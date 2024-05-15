Loading...

Trending GameFi Token Mega Dice Reaches New Milestone With $1 Million Raised in Presale

The new GameFi token Mega Dice ($DICE) is continuing to gain momentum, having surpassed the $1 million mark in its presale. This remarkable achievement has drawn investors from all corners of the cryptocurrency market.

Now, the price of the Mega Dice Token has increased to $0.075 today, up from $0.069, representing an 8.6% rise from its starting price.

Crypto casinos are one of the fastest-growing sectors in the gaming industry. Investors who took part in last year’s Rollbit casino token presale experienced a 100-fold return on their investment within a few months. Likewise, holders of TG.Casino tokens witnessed the price of $TGC soar from $0.11 in January to $0.85 in February. 

The team behind the Mega Dice token wants to break these records with an innovative staking program, a $2.25 million airdrop rollout, and benefits that are far superior to those of both previous projects.

Mega Dice Token Offers Big Rewards to Casino Players

The team has revealed that starting today, $DICE investors can now use the Solana-based token at the Mega Dice Casino. Mega Dice provides a top-notch rakeback bonus for $DICE players, matching the highest VIP bonuses offered by competitors.

Betting with $DICE also provides access to weekly cashback rewards and the upcoming futures trading feature on the Mega Dice platform. Besides being used for betting in the casino, $DICE stands out as the sole GambleFi platform that shares a portion of its profits with users daily via its unique staking system.

Mega Dice: Why I’m BULLISH On MEGA For 2024

Mega Dice presale participants can enjoy even more benefits, including early bird bonuses, special edition NFTs, and a referral program where they will receive a generous 10% of their friends’ investments. For example, if someone you refer purchases $1,000 worth of $DICE, you will automatically get $100 credited to your wallet.

Mega Dice Airdrops $750,000 to Token Holders

This million-dollar milestone comes right after Mega Dice’s season 1 airdrop. During this airdrop, $750,000 worth of $DICE tokens were allocated to eligible token holders.

For those who missed out on the first airdrop, Mega Dice has two more airdrop seasons planned. The second airdrop is coming up soon, so if you’re looking to score some free $DICE tokens, it’s a good idea to join the presale quickly.

To qualify for the upcoming season, players need to place bets amounting to at least $5,000 within 21 days. Each season of airdrops will distribute $750,000, leading to a total of $2.25 million in DICE tokens deposited into the wallets of players who meet the criteria.

Mega Dice Ecosystem Grows with Integration of $DICE Token

Although the casino only launched last year, Mega Dice has swiftly established itself as a frontrunner in the Telegram casino market, boasting over 50 million users, an extensive collection of over 4,500 games, and a highly frequented sportsbook.

The Mega Dice team has crafted the token to ensure long-term growth and sustainability. They have implemented strategic buybacks and a regular burning process. Additionally, there is a maximum limit of 420 million tokens to prevent inflation. This token structure, along with the staking program, aims to boost the token’s scarcity and value over time.

By incorporating the Mega Dice Token, the casino can further enhance customer interaction and enable $DICE holders to participate in profit-sharing. The $DICE token presale boosts the platform’s value by offering early bird bonuses, limited edition NFTs, referral programs, exclusive access, and substantial rewards. 

By offering these benefits through the $DICE token, Mega Dice aims to become the leading GameFi platform on Solana.

Visit Mega Dice Token Presale

Disclaimer. This is a Market Release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

