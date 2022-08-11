logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Tornado Cash few accounts unblocked as dYdX affirms it adhered to Treasury’s ban

Tornado cash
TL;DR Breakdown
  • dYdX states that it complied with the Treasury’s ban on tornado cash.
  • Some accounts have been unblocked by the decentralized exchange.

U.S. Treasury Department’s move to blacklist Tornado Cash is still causing havoc in the cryptocurrency community.

After discovering that some of its users had connected with Tornado Cash late on Wednesday, the decentralized derivatives exchange dYdX acknowledged that it had been impacted by the restriction. The project chose to block some accounts in retaliation.

A blog post stated that many accounts were blocked because a percentage of the wallet’s funds were connected to Tornado Cash, which the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) recently added to its list of sanctioned entities.

Tornado cash vs OFAC

The change comes after the Treasury’s Monday update, which confirmed that the Office of Foreign Assets Control had sanctioned Tornado Cash and the smart contracts it was linked to because of its involvement in numerous cryptocurrency-based cybercrimes. The action prevents all citizens of the United States from communicating with the protocol. According to the Treasury, the Ethereum mixing protocol failed to enact effective restrictions to stop criminals from money laundering.

Several crypto-based projects complied with the ban once it was announced, despite widespread outcry from the crypto community over the restriction’s nature and claims that the blacklisting code violated the right to free speech. GitHub, Infura, and Alchemy all restricted access for their users, and Circle froze 75,000 USDC that had been put to the protocol.

Although dYdX did not specify how many accounts remained prohibited, it claimed in a blog post that it had “unbanned certain accounts.”

As a result of the Treasury’s restriction, many Ethereum users who have ever utilized Tornado Cash may find themselves shut off from essential components of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Due to the nationwide nature of the restriction, American-based organizations like dYdX and Circle are particularly noteworthy in this case. Outside of the United States, other initiatives with decentralized organizational structures are less likely to be subject to the sanctions.

Regulations from the United States have previously had an effect on dYdX users. The DYDX token from dYdX was airdropped to early adopters last summer, but those based in the U.S. were not included.

It was commonly believed that dYdX excluded U.S. residents from the offer in order to avoid the SEC accusing it of providing unregistered securities.

Lacton Muriuki

Lacton Muriuki

Lacton is an experienced journalist specializing in blockchain-based technologies, including NFTs and cryptocurrency. He dabbles in daily crypto news rich with well-researched stats. He adds aesthetic appeal, adding a human face to technology.

Related News

Hot Stories

Tornado Cash few accounts unblocked as dYdX affirms it adhered to Treasury’s ban
11 August, 2022
2 mins read
Avalanche price analysis: Can the bulls climb above $30?
11 August, 2022
2 mins read
Ethereum eyes $2K as the final testnet merge goes live on Goerli
11 August, 2022
2 mins read
CALDANCE to Revolutionize the Fitness2Earn Landscape
11 August, 2022
2 mins read
Metaverse, Web 3.0 Disruption and Blockchain Advancement  to be Discussed at MetaWeek in Dubai
11 August, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Tornado Cash few accounts unblocked as dYdX affirms it adhered to Treasury’s ban
11 August, 2022
2 mins read
Renbridge Used by Cybercriminals to Launder $540M by Chain Hopping
11 August, 2022
2 mins read
Hotbit halts trading activities on its platform
11 August, 2022
2 mins read
Coinbase records $1 billion loss in Q2
10 August, 2022
2 mins read
Curve Finance hacked and $570K stolen
10 August, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us