Top Five Generative AI Deals Impacting Business in 2023

TLDR AI Investment Surge: 2023 witnesses massive investments in generative AI, led by Microsoft’s $10 billion commitment to OpenAI.

Personal AI Revolution: Inflection AI’s $1.3 billion funding signals the rise of personal, empathetic AI companions.

Action-Oriented AI: Adept AI’s $350 million funding focuses on creating AI systems that generate real actions for enterprises.

Generative AI has taken the tech world by storm in 2023, prompting a flurry of investments and partnerships. Ever since OpenAI’s ChatGPT made its debut in November 2022, the generative AI sector has witnessed unprecedented growth. Major players in the tech industry are racing to capitalize on this emerging technology, while businesses are quick to integrate it into their operations. However, with the rapid rise of generative AI comes the need for regulatory oversight, with concerns about security, data privacy, and ethics taking center stage. Here, we explore the top five generative AI deals that have shaped the business landscape in 2023 so far.

Microsoft’s $10 billion investment in OpenAI – January 23, 2023

In a significant move, Microsoft announced a whopping $10 billion investment in OpenAI in January 2023. This strategic investment came on the heels of OpenAI’s ChatGPT making waves across the industry. Microsoft’s Chairman and CEO, Satya Nadella, emphasized their shared goal of advancing cutting-edge AI research and democratizing AI technology. This substantial investment builds upon Microsoft’s previous commitments of $1 billion in both 2019 and 2021. The partnership aims to provide developers and organizations with access to top-tier AI infrastructure, models, and toolchains through Azure, fostering innovation across various industries.

Inflection AI secures $1.3 billion in venture funding – June 29, 2023

California-based startup Inflection AI made headlines in June 2023 by closing a massive $1.3 billion funding round. Leading the charge were tech luminaries like Microsoft, Reid Hoffman, Eric Schmidt, Bill Gates, and new investor Nvidia. Inflection AI’s mission is to create “personal AI for everyone.” CEO Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of Google’s DeepMind, outlined their vision for Pi, the world’s first ‘friendly’ AI chatbot. Pi is designed to be a supportive and empathetic companion, offering natural and flowing conversations, friendly advice, and concise information. This funding is expected to catalyze the growth of personal AI, marking a significant inflection point in the industry.

Databricks raises $500 million – September 14, 2023

Databricks, an AI software maker and data analytics company secured $500 million in funding, elevating its valuation to an impressive $43 billion. This fresh injection of capital follows a previous $1.6 billion raise in August 2021 at a valuation of $38 billion. Databricks’ funding round included notable investors such as Capital One Ventures, Nvidia, T Rowe Price, Morgan Stanley, and Franklin Templeton. Databricks is poised to enhance its generative AI capabilities, recognizing the immense potential of enterprise data in powering generative AI. Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s founder and CEO, acknowledged Databricks’ role in accelerating data processing and generative AI models.

Anthropic secures $450 million in series C round – May 23, 2023

US-based AI startup Anthropic made waves in May 2023 by raising $450 million in a Series C funding round led by Spark Capital. The investment roster also included tech giants like Google, Salesforce Ventures, and Zoom Ventures. Founded by former OpenAI employees, Anthropic is a direct competitor to ChatGPT maker OpenAI. Anthropic’s flagship product, Claude, distinguishes itself by being transparent about its behaviors and limitations. CEO Dario Amodei expressed the company’s mission to prioritize safety in AI research and products. Anthropic aims to develop AI systems that positively impact businesses and consumers while ensuring reliability.

Adept AI secures $350 million in series B round – March 14, 2023

In a notable development, Adept AI, a US-based startup founded by former Google researchers, raised $350 million in a Series B funding round in March 2023. The round was led by Spark Capital and General Catalyst. Adept AI is on a mission to train neural networks to perform general tasks for enterprise clients, focusing on generating real actions rather than text. This funding follows a $65 million raise in April 2022 and is allocated toward the launch of its initial product and the training of its models. Adept AI’s approach, which emphasizes automating actions, is set to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of knowledge workers in enterprises.

Generative AI’s meteoric rise in 2023 has been characterized by substantial investments and partnerships, reshaping the business landscape. Microsoft’s $10 billion investment in OpenAI, Inflection AI’s $1.3 billion funding round, Databricks’ $500 million raise, Anthropic’s $450 million Series C funding, and Adept AI’s $350 million Series B round all signify the growing influence of generative AI. While regulatory concerns persist, the industry continues to push the boundaries of what AI can achieve. As businesses integrate “good enough” AI into their processes, the future holds promise for even more transformative developments in the generative AI arena.