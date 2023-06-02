Ibiam WayasIbiam Wayas - June 2, 2023
1 mins read

Top crypto tweets of the day – June 2nd

120,000 ETH block calls were traded in a single day

Bitcoin re-org

Tether USD₮ Reaches All-Time High

Singapore’s MAS issues a new notice requiring crypto firms to conduct stricter customer due diligence

Circle plans to start issuing native USDC on Arbitrum

Marathon mined a record 1,245 bitcoins in May

Video recording an immersion-cooled bitcoin mining facility in Norcross

Bitcoin on the rise

Coinbase Derivatives Exchange to launch BTC and ETH futures contracts for institutions

OKX Wallet released the BRC-30 proposal, an enhanced version of the BRC-20 protocol

Binance has completed the integration of Tether (USDT) on the Arbitrum One and Optimism networks

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam is an optimistic crypto journalist. Five years from now, he sees himself establishing a unique crypto media outlet that will breach the gap between the crypto world and the general public. He loves to associate with like-minded individuals and collaborate with them on similar projects. He spends much of his time honing his writing and critical thinking skills.

