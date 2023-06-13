Top crypto tweets of the day – June 13th

Contents hide
3 Jack Dorsey believes technology like Nostr and Bitcoin is the most important way to protect freedom
The judge in the SEC/Binance matter just issued a new order, trying to broker a compromise
US dollar dominance at risk
Jack Dorsey believes technology like Nostr and Bitcoin is the most important way to protect freedom
Bitcoin balances on exchange deplete
Apple threatens to remove “Damus” from App Store
Adoption to skyrocket if crypto survives the regulatory storm
The Bank of China has just issued tokenised securities on Ethereum
Polygon announces version 2.0
eToro delists MATIC and other tokens flagged as securities by the SEC
Vitalik Buterin was exposed for engaging with the SEC before Hinman’s speech
Coinbase invited to apply for a licence in Hong Kong
Website inscribed on Bitcoin
Atomic Wallet hackers deposit $40k in null contracts
Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.