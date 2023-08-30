Ibiam WayasIbiam Wayas - August 30, 2023
1 mins read

Top crypto tweets of the day – August 30th

Top crypto tweets of the day
Contents hide
1 Bitcoin’s exchange supply was boosted significantly just prior to Grayscale’s win
2 DCG claims to have reached an in-principle agreement on its debt
3 ETF approval could open the floodgates and allow the everyday investor to get bitcoin
4 Total global wealth in terms of Bitcoin
5 Bitcoin fear and greed index is 49 — neutral
6 Art NFTs have been the best-performing ETH NFT sector since 2022
7 Bitcoin ETF conversion of GBTC could draw “massive adoption”
8 Friend.tech loses growth steam
9 GBTC continues to narrow down
10 Traditional Finance players are gradually joining the crypto bandwagon
11 Over 92 million Worldcoin tokens set for unlock
12 OpenAI’s posts 37x growth in revenue
13 Whales & Sharks may have known a thing or two about the outcome of the Grayscale and SEC lawsuit
14 Huobi’s trade volume has shown a significant increase despite controversies
15 Riot’s infrastructure-first approach yields a massive room for hashrate growth
16 “Bitcoin will stand the test of time,” explains Senator Cynthia Lummis

Bitcoin’s exchange supply was boosted significantly just prior to Grayscale’s win

DCG claims to have reached an in-principle agreement on its debt

ETF approval could open the floodgates and allow the everyday investor to get bitcoin

Total global wealth in terms of Bitcoin

Bitcoin fear and greed index is 49 — neutral

Art NFTs have been the best-performing ETH NFT sector since 2022

Bitcoin ETF conversion of GBTC could draw “massive adoption”

Friend.tech loses growth steam

GBTC continues to narrow down

Traditional Finance players are gradually joining the crypto bandwagon

Over 92 million Worldcoin tokens set for unlock

OpenAI’s posts 37x growth in revenue

Whales & Sharks may have known a thing or two about the outcome of the Grayscale and SEC lawsuit

Huobi’s trade volume has shown a significant increase despite controversies

Riot’s infrastructure-first approach yields a massive room for hashrate growth

“Bitcoin will stand the test of time,” explains Senator Cynthia Lummis

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam is an optimistic crypto journalist. Five years from now, he sees himself establishing a unique crypto media outlet that will breach the gap between the crypto world and the general public. He loves to associate with like-minded individuals and collaborate with them on similar projects. He spends much of his time honing his writing and critical thinking skills.

Related News

Get new posts by email:

Hot Stories

Follow Us

Industry News