Ibiam WayasIbiam Wayas - August 15, 2023
1 mins read

Top crypto tweets of the day – August 15th

Top crypto tweets of the day
Contents hide
1 The sales volume of Bitcoin Ordinals went plunged to almost zero
2 Sam Bankman-Fried is heading to a Brooklyn jail notorious for poor conditions
3 SkyBridge tells SEC the time is long overdue for a spot Bitcoin ETF
4 Robert Kiyosaki predicts Bitcoin could reach 100k
5 DOJ submits new complaints against Sam Bankman-Fried
6 Bitcoin makes a new ATH in Argentina
7 $779 billion asset manager AB Bernstein says the approval odds for a spot Bitcoin ETF have risen
8 The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has announced a new regulatory framework for stablecoin
9 The next (7) deadlines for spot Bitcoin ETFs are all in the first week of September
10 BTC correlation with U.S. equities and investment grade bonds prices
11 September is historically the worst month for Bitcoin
12 Pro-Bitcoin Presidential candidate won the primaries in Argentina

The sales volume of Bitcoin Ordinals went plunged to almost zero

Sam Bankman-Fried is heading to a Brooklyn jail notorious for poor conditions

SkyBridge tells SEC the time is long overdue for a spot Bitcoin ETF

Robert Kiyosaki predicts Bitcoin could reach 100k

DOJ submits new complaints against Sam Bankman-Fried

Bitcoin makes a new ATH in Argentina

$779 billion asset manager AB Bernstein says the approval odds for a spot Bitcoin ETF have risen

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has announced a new regulatory framework for stablecoin

The next (7) deadlines for spot Bitcoin ETFs are all in the first week of September

BTC correlation with U.S. equities and investment grade bonds prices

September is historically the worst month for Bitcoin

Pro-Bitcoin Presidential candidate won the primaries in Argentina

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam is an optimistic crypto journalist. Five years from now, he sees himself establishing a unique crypto media outlet that will breach the gap between the crypto world and the general public. He loves to associate with like-minded individuals and collaborate with them on similar projects. He spends much of his time honing his writing and critical thinking skills.

Related News

Get new posts by email:

Hot Stories

Follow Us

Industry News