Top crypto tweets of the day – August 15th

The sales volume of Bitcoin Ordinals went plunged to almost zero
Sam Bankman-Fried is heading to a Brooklyn jail notorious for poor conditions
SkyBridge tells SEC the time is long overdue for a spot Bitcoin ETF
Robert Kiyosaki predicts Bitcoin could reach 100k
DOJ submits new complaints against Sam Bankman-Fried
Bitcoin makes a new ATH in Argentina
$779 billion asset manager AB Bernstein says the approval odds for a spot Bitcoin ETF have risen
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has announced a new regulatory framework for stablecoin
The next (7) deadlines for spot Bitcoin ETFs are all in the first week of September
BTC correlation with U.S. equities and investment grade bonds prices
September is historically the worst month for Bitcoin
Pro-Bitcoin Presidential candidate won the primaries in Argentina
