The top 10 cryptocurrencies to pick and avoid list aims to deliver the best and worst of the cryptocurrencies to help day traders make their decision.
The cryptocurrency realm is getting harder for the day traders every passing day, especially when the market manipulation and high conversion of the cryptocurrency market are making the situation worse by the day.
Top 10 cryptocurrencies to look at
|Name
|Market Cap
|Available Coins
|Total Coins
|Trade Volume
|Change in 24 Hours
|Xensor
|21.369M
|1.091B
|5B
|55.072M
|173.54%
|Bloc.money
|2.709K
|14.796M
|50M
|307
|107.07%
|Matrix Al Network
|33.596M
|214.302M
|1B
|159.793K
|60.27%
|Band Protocol
|666.449K
|20.49M
|100M
|28.751M
|43.85%
|DomRaider
|334.14K
|591.5M
|1.3B
|301
|41.59%
|Raise
|334.14K
|12.951M
|14.765M
|13.421
|37.41%
|DAV Coin
|208.689K
|691.71M
|1.38B
|179.592K
|34.51%
|Morpheus Labs
|4.241M
|348.38M
|747M
|8.564M
|34.45%
|EncrypGen
|157.5M
|12.682B
|100B
|64
|33.63%
|W Green Pay
|225.419K
|16.528M
|600M
|1.974M
|32.99%
Although most of these cryptocurrencies are rather unknown, the fact of the matter remains that the daily traders largely focus on cryptocurrencies making a profit rather than those with the big name. Let’s take a look at the cryptocurrencies that are falling down.
Top 10 cryptocurrencies to avoid
|Name
|Market Cap
|Available Coins
|Total Coins
|Trade Volume
|Change in 24 Hours
|TEMCO
|600.821K
|1.091B
|6B
|119.517K
|-30.88%
|Elamachain
|105.509M
|14.796M
|10B
|3.873M
|-28.13%
|GoNetwork
|764.214K
|214.302M
|94.809M
|46
|–27.45%
|DECENT
|333.887K
|20.49M
|73.198M
|2.627K
|-24.11%
|MovieBloc
|333.887K
|591.5M
|30B
|62.191M
|-22.24%
|GeoCoin
|140.057M
|12.951M
|4M
|8.285K
|-19.55%
|Lympo
|2.48M
|691.71M
|1B
|111.963K
|-14.29%
|MediBloc
|9.862M
|348.38M
|8.153B
|5.699M
|-14.27%
|Ontology Gas
|10.519M
|12.682B
|150M
|59.8K
|-13.06%
|Blox
|2.9632M
|16.528M
|1B
|610.902K
|-12.69%
Where Bitcoin price is in a shaky mode during this week and the US-China trade war is creating further ambiguity traders can use the lists to choose their trading options more wisely.