TON flips Ethereum in daily active addresses

The TON blockchain has surpassed the Ethereum network in daily active addresses. The Ethereum blockchain is facing tight competition from other blockchain networks like Celo. Delphi Analytics reported that TON blockchain users have consistently been higher than Ethereum’s for several days this month.

At the beginning of this year, Telegram Messenger and Tether formed a partnership, which was announced by Telegram’s Pavel Durov and Tether’s Paolo Ardoino at TOKEN 2049 Dubai. The partnership also involved Top and Wallet, a company led by Andrew Rogozov, which implemented the integration between the companies.

Also Read: Binance announces AI token IO.NET (IO) as its 55th launchpool project

The partnership allowed Tether to integrate the world’s largest stablecoin, USDT, into the TON blockchain to tap into Telegram Messenger’s large user base. As a result, the two companies have offered incentives to users to continue interacting with the TON blockchain.

Integrating the TON network into Telegram Messenger gave it a unique advantage. When the Tether and Telegram partnership was announced, Durov revealed that the text messaging platform already had over 900 million users.

Ethereum faces stiff competition

The Ethereum network has always enjoyed the lead among alternative blockchains. However, this year, blockchain ecosystems are becoming increasingly innovative in marketing. Through low transaction fees, aggressive marketing campaigns, and strategic partnerships, several blockchains have managed to level up to Ethereum in different aspects.

The TON blockchain’s growth has been arguably drastic this year. According to Delphi Digital, a crypto analytics firm, Telegram’s 900+ million users have silently driven the TON blockchain’s daily active addresses above Ethereum’s. The analytics firm argued that “at its core, the TON blockchain is a bet on Telegram’s distribution.”

The Flippening CT ignores 🔍 TON's quiet growth, fueled by Telegram's 900M user base, has driven its daily active addresses above Ethereum. At its core, TON is a bet on Telegram's distribution. Though the ecosystem is nascent, its early growth is promising. But is it enough? pic.twitter.com/k2b2SMiQJD — Delphi Digital (@Delphi_Digital) June 10, 2024

Despite being relatively new to the Layer-1 space, the TON blockchain has achieved massive success. According to Token Terminal analytics, the TON blockchain has surpassed the Ethereum blockchain in daily active users. The above blockchain analytics chart shows Ethereum with under 450,000 daily active users. On the other hand, TON recorded close to 570,000 daily active users.

Clicker games drive TON’s growth

TON’s network activity has also been boosted by the rise of clicker games and the introduction of Tether’s USDT in its ecosystem. The Telegram-backed blockchain network is currently home to Hamster Kombat and Notcoin, two of the largest tap-to-earn games in the crypto market.

Notcoin is a Web 3 game integrated into the TON ecosystem. Players can access the game directly through the Telegram messaging app. The game has been a massive success since its launch. During its first week of launch on Telegram, Notcoin recorded over 5 million users, sparking the drastic adoption of Web 3 clicker games on Telegram.

Also Read: TON Foundation and Tether unveils USDt global integration plan

Another popular game on Telegram messenger is Hamster Kombat. The Web 3 game was inspired by the success of its predecessor, Notcoin. Hamster Kombat has contributed massively to daily active users interacting with the TON ecosystem. The Web 3 clicker game reportedly had over 100 million users as of June 10th. On Telegram messenger, the Hamster Kombat community has over 17 million users.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Collins J. Okoth