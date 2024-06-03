Hamster Kombat to Launch Token on TON Blockchain in July

Hamster Kombat, a tap-to-earn game, recently announced its token launch on the TON blockchain. The game boasts an impressive user base of over 60 million, with 24 million active users daily.

Hamster Kombat stated that their community has become the largest “edutainment” community in the crypto industry, not just on Telegram. The team adds that they will reward players for racking up in-game coins by eventually dropping them real, tradeable crypto tokens.

Hamster Kombat Listing Is Coming

Just like Notcoin, Hamster Kombat allows players to earn coins by tapping into a Telegram-native application, or “mini app.” To play the game, all you have to do is open a chat on Telegram. Hamster Kombat currently hosting a live session on X (Formerly Twitter). Stay tuned for the updates.

The team has decided to distribute Hamster tokens to the community to commemorate the listing on markets based on their on-chain activity. Users can determine their eligibility for the HMSTR supply pool by accessing the provided link.

In the ongoing live, Hamster Kombat admits that the breakthrough of Notcoin has set them up for success. This remarkable achievement was made possible by harnessing Telegram’s powerful social mechanisms, as well as incorporating enticing reward cards and other captivating features.

Hamster Kombat, the New Notcoin

Hamster Kombat has the potential to achieve remarkable success, much like the renowned Notcoin project. The crypto management simulation game boasts an impressive user base of 60 million since its launch in March. The team now considers giving a shout-out to Mr.Beast, who is now the most-followed YouTuber in the world.

According to data from TelegramChannels, it currently boasts the largest Telegram channel with a staggering 21 million subscribers. According to the team, TON and Telegram have made it easier to launch projects. When asked why they had chosen these platforms, they answered:

It’s kind of obvious because of the power Telegram has as a blockchain and as a messaging up […] Telegram has made it easy for Web3 integration […] with TON apps and their payment system […] It’s an obvious choice at this point. Hamster Kombat through Hamster Girl on an X-Live.

The team has yet to release the ticker to use. The details of the launch are unconfirmed as it is. However, Hamster Kombat expands upon the Telegram-based clicker concept, pushing it to new heights. Players take on the role of CEOs at a crypto exchange, striving to expand their empire.

As players start, they simply need to tap to earn points. However, as they progress, they can use their currency for various enhancements that facilitate the exchange. When asked when the token will launch, the Hamster representative says, “No one is late to join Web3. We are looking to July after all the regulations are met […] Hamsters are the new whales”

The team has clarified that Hamster Kombat does not currently have any NFTs. However, they acknowledge that it is part of the roadmap. They have assured Hamsters they will be the first to know when the NFTs collections go live. The team has also asked the community to contribute suggestions to creating the NFTs.

Notcoin also launched its NOT token on TON, and the significant airdrop that accompanied it propelled NOT to surpass a $1 billion market cap. Hamster Kombat is anticipated to achieve similar levels of success.

