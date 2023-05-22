TON Accelerator Program to inject $25 million into revolutionary blockchain projects on The Open Network (TON)

TL;DR Breakdown

The Open Network (TON), an avant-garde technology aiming to integrate all blockchains and Web2 internet into a unified network, revealed today that it had launched its highly anticipated TON Accelerator Program. The TON Accelerator program is a strategic initiative that will catalyze the growth of the TON ecosystem by injecting up to $25 million into transformative projects.

According to a press release seen by Cryptopolitan, the funding, generously provided by the TONcoin Fund, a dedicated $250 million ecosystem fund supporting visionary founders building on the TON network, will be channeled into a diverse range of projects. With a particular emphasis on decentralized finance (DeFi), each investment will range from $50,000 to $250,000 per project, fostering innovation across the TON ecosystem.

Partnerships and mentorship: driving success in the TON Accelerator Program

The TON Accelerator Program will not be limited to financial support alone. Collaborating with prominent industry players, the program aims to forge partnerships and provide invaluable mentorship to the selected projects.

Among the esteemed accelerator partners are Gotbit, a leading hedge fund and Market-Making company specializing in trading and risk management solutions; Web3port, a dynamic developer of tools connecting Web3.0 startups and contributors to accelerate innovation; Tonstarter, the primary fundraising platform on TON, TEB, a flourishing incubator for Web3 developers based in South Korea, and Cypher Capital, a distinguished multi-strategy crypto investment firm located in the United Arab Emirates.

As the TON Foundation continues to establish strategic alliances with major accelerators in the web3 space, the pool of TON Accelerator Program partners is set to expand further. This collaborative ecosystem will foster an environment conducive to innovation, attracting budding developers and accomplished repeat founders across global locations pivotal to the blockchain landscape.

“We are thrilled to unveil the TON Accelerator Program as our dynamic ecosystem continues to evolve and captivate new talent. This is just the beginning of the many diverse incubators that will receive support in the future. Funding plays a pivotal role in our localized hubs rollout strategy, and our ecosystem will strive to attract innovative developers and successful repeat founders across various key global locations.” Justin Hyun, Head of Incubation and Growth at TON Foundation.

Speaking on behalf of Cypher Capital, Chairman Bill Qian expressed his enthusiasm, emphasizing the unique nature of the program within the web3 universe. He noted, “The TON Accelerator Program is revolutionizing the incubator concept that gained fame in the web2 ecosystem. By leveraging the best practices of web3 protocols and methodologies, we are delighted to contribute to this next-generation program.”

Hack-a-TONx DoraHacks: A Springboard for funded projects

To kickstart this ambitious funding round, TON Accelerator Program will initially focus on projects that participated in Hack-a-TONx DoraHacks. However, this captivating two-month-long virtual hackathon will be conducted in collaboration with DoraHacks, a globally acclaimed hacker organization bridging the gap between hackers and entrepreneurial ideas, serving as a springboard for exceptional projects.

Intrigued developers and innovative teams are invited to submit their projects for consideration, with a key prerequisite being the utilization of TON technology (i.e., support for TVM & TON smart-contract language). Additionally, projects should be minimum viable product (MVP) ready, requiring marketing, business development, and technology support. Teams with proof-of-concept or prototype projects requiring substantial technical support are encouraged to apply for earlier-stage grants.

With the launch of the TON Accelerator Program and its significant investments, the TON ecosystem is poised to experience a surge of innovation, further solidifying its position as a leader in the blockchain space. By fostering partnerships, mentorship, and providing vital financial support, the TON Accelerator Program is set to propel the development of projects within the TON network, revolutionizing the future of blockchain technology.