Unmasking Threat: UN Report Raises ‘Serious and Urgent’ Concerns About AI Deepfakes

TL;DR Breakdown

In a recently published report, the United Nations (UN) has emphasized the urgent need to address the proliferation of artificial intelligence-generated deepfakes, which pose a significant threat to information integrity, particularly on social media platforms. The UN has called for stakeholders in the AI community to take immediate action and develop voluntary guidelines for responsible AI use.

Additionally, the report will serve as a foundation for the creation of a UN Code of Conduct for Information Integrity on Digital Platforms, to be discussed at the upcoming Summit of the Future in September 2024. As concerns grow over the impact of generative AI, global leaders such as former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and Conservative Party politician William Hague are advocating for a new UN framework to address the challenges posed by AI technology.

UN Report Identifies Deepfakes as a Growing Threat to Information Integrity

The recently released UN report highlights the significant risks associated with deepfakes and their potential to spread disinformation online. It stresses that the rapid advancement of generative AI technology has exacerbated the problem, making it increasingly difficult for users to discern between genuine and fabricated content. Deepfakes, AI-generated media that convincingly present false information or hate speech as fact, have emerged as a particularly alarming concern.

The report cites a recent incident where an AI-generated image and fabricated news report of an explosion near the Pentagon briefly impacted the stock market, causing a temporary dip in the S&P 500. This example demonstrates the potential for deepfakes to disrupt financial markets and public trust.

Urgent Call for Responsible Use of AI and Voluntary Guidelines

The UN report calls upon AI stakeholders to address the growing spread of false information facilitated by AI technology. It emphasizes the need for immediate action and responsible use of AI, urging a departure from the Silicon Valley mindset of “move fast and break things.” The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, echoes these concerns, describing the alarm bells surrounding generative AI as “deafening.” Guterres emphasizes that developers themselves are raising these concerns.

Highlighting the urgency to address the risks associated with this technology. To combat the threats posed by AI-generated media, the UN proposes the development of voluntary guidelines to regulate the use and dissemination of deepfakes, ensuring information integrity on digital platforms.

Tony Blair and William Hague Advocate for a New UN Framework on AI Safeguards

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and Conservative Party politician William Hague have released a joint report emphasizing the need for a new UN framework to address the policy challenges posed by AI technology. They argue that the unpredictable development and increasing power of AI make it one of the most substantial policy challenges to date. Blair and Hague advocate for the governments of the UK, United States, and other allies to spearhead the establishment of this framework.

They assert that existing approaches and channels are ill-equipped to handle the complexities and risks associated with AI technology. By engaging in international collaboration and adopting a unified approach, the international community can proactively mitigate the potential harms and harness the benefits of AI.

Conclusion

The United Nations has identified the rising threat of AI-generated deep fakes as a pressing concern for information integrity, specifically within the realm of social media. The UN calls for urgent action to address the spread of false information and hate speech facilitated by AI technology. The development of voluntary guidelines and a UN Code of Conduct for Information Integrity on Digital Platforms are essential steps toward ensuring responsible AI use.