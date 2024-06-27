The TON Foundation launches a new ad monetization tool for developers to earn

The TON Foundation released an ad monetization tool for TON developers creating mini-applications. This tool will advance the earning mechanisms in the TON ecosystem by allowing mini-app developers to earn ad-generated revenue in Toncoin.

The Open Network developers will connect mini-applications or bots to Adsgram and present ads to users. This platform differs from the Telegram Ads platform, which was launched in March. The platform offers a variety of ad options for advertisers, including static banners, short videos (15 seconds long), and channel subscriptions (an upcoming feature).

According to Adsgram’s announcement, the amount chargeable and payable will depend on the industry standard payment models, including the cost per click, click-through rate, conversions, fill rate, and cost per thousand impressions.

TON mini-app developers will earn up to $16 CPM

Adsgram posted on the platform’s official Telegram channel that its network recorded 8 million impressions per 24 hours in May 2024. The platform will be featured on several existing Telegram applications, including Fonton Fantasy Football and Game. According to the post, Adsgram’s main traffic is flowing from Germany, Nigeria, and Bangladesh.

The platform features advertisers from various fields, including gaming, gambling, and several Tier 1 exchanges. Developers will have the opportunity to gain favorable CPMs ranging from $3.8 (equivalent to 0.5 TON) to $16 (equivalent to 2 TON). The rate will be calculated based on the type of audience the ad is directed to.

Adsgram’s co-founder, Vadim Sterlin, stated that the platform will revolutionize the gaming industry by promoting the monetization of game finance (GameFi) on Telegram’s TON ecosystem. One user identified this problem on the Adsgram channel in February before the platform launched.

“As a founder of a major game in the Telegram ecosystem—FFantongamebot—II faced a big challenge monetizing our game.” -Sterlin wrote

The Open Network Foundation donated a $50,000 grant to Adsgram’s team to create a minimum viable tech tool to meet the needs of users in the Open Network ecosystem.

TON thrives despite increased security concerns

The Open Network ecosystem has showcased its dedication to thrive by launching the ad monetization tool despite the recent security concerns the ecosystem has faced. SlowMist founder Yu Xian recently pointed out that the network had become a honeypot for scammers and hackers. Yu Xian highlighted that the network is too vulnerable to phishing attacks.

Another blockchain security firm, Kerspersky, warned blockchain users that scammers were marketing malicious bots for users to connect to their wallets with promises such as airdrops and bonuses. Kaspersky experts detailed that these bots, once connected to external wallets, including those on the Open Network, granted scammers access to users’ digital assets.

