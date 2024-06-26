Bitcoin breaks $60,000 level while Memereum presale nears 25M tokens sold

Monaco City, Monaco, June 26th, 2024, Chainwire

Memereum, a rising blockchain insurance, nears 25M tokens sold despite Bitcoin’s market movement to below $60,000 level.

Bitcoin breaks $60,000 level

Bitcoin went below $60,000, dropping to its lowest point since early May, its price was last down 7% at $59,562.54. Additionally, Bitcoin saw a jump in long liquidations.

Memereum’s Presale Success

Despite market’s uncertainty, Memereum’s presale continues to be in demand, recently breaking a record of 1M tokens sold in just a few hours, nearing 25M total tokens sold. Memereum’s team has also announced a new exchange listing on BitVenus.

Staking Rewards Program

Memereum states they have an automatic staking system with 183% annual percentage yield (APY). This yield aims to attract participants by providing notable rewards, positioning Memereum as an option for those interested in exploring new opportunities in the crypto space.

Memereum Presale

With the current presale price set at $0.04 and the launch price anticipated by the team to be potentially higher by 10x, Memereum offers an opportunity for early investors to enter at a low price with the potential for returns. The presale structure includes a strategic price increase every 72 hours, aiming to encourage early participation.

About Memereum (MEME)

The potential attraction to Memereum (MEME) can be attributed to its innovative approach in the blockchain sector and its growing community support. Memereum is the first blockchain insurance with an integrated DEX for supported token trading. Users can learn more about Memereum by clicking here.

Bessie Cooper

Memereum

[email protected]



Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.