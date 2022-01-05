TL;DR Breakdown

• Maricoin developer defines the token as useful.

• Sections of the LGBTQ community dissatisfied with the Maricoin launch.

Just as there are crypto memes linked to technology, it would not be strange if a token was linked to the LGBTQ community. Now the LGBTQ community has its token under the name of Maricoin. This cryptocurrency will have the objective of uniting all the people who are not afraid to show their peculiar tastes. However, Maricoin has brought astonishing discussions amongst enthusiasts. It has also come under fire with much criticism on Twitter.

The cryptocurrency receives its name from terms of Spanish origin. This token which launched in the last week of 2021 has been in existence but has only witnessed an outbreak on social networks today, the 5th of January, 2022.

Maricoin: Offensive to the LGBTQ community?

The cryptocurrency market seems to have started the year amidst a hostile environment, considering that the ‘LGBTQ cryptocurrency’ has been poorly received in a relative sense. According to reports, some users on Twitter have complained about the name of the token, while others believe that Maricoin is not the solution for the community to be better visualized. Simultaneously, some users make fun of the name of the crypto, calling it “obscene.”

Maricoin was developed as a multipurpose cryptocurrency that serves for decentralized transfers or as a source of investment. Juan Belmonte, the co-founder of the token, confesses that the Maricoin project was inspired by a meeting of Gay Pride friends held in Madrid, Spain. In the last months of the year 2021, Belmonte worked on developing the crypto, promoting its field test at the end of the year, and today putting it into circulation.

Borderless Capital, an American firm, backs the LGBTQ community crypto. However, the agency did not explain the token that brought diverse opinions on Twitter.

Maricoin could be a successful project

Despite the immense hate that the token has received from the LGBTQ community on Twitter, this does not discourage its developers. Belmonte indicates that Maricoin has the support of several well-known crypto organizations and is preparing to reach the largest exchanges such as Binance. However, the crypto has not reached the CoinMarketCap or CoinGecko lists, bringing mistrust.

The crypto developer indicates that around $250 million will be invested in a base capital for January. It is estimated that 50 Maricoins would equal 1 euro and be available in the main crypto wallets. The token will be useful where fast, secure transfers and an open book for registration will be offered.

While the token linked to the LGBTQ social movement sounds brilliant, investors shouldn’t invest in it until they prove its legitimacy. Crypto traders should research the developers and companies backing the project to see if it is worth backing financially.