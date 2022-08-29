logo
Tezos price analysis: Bearish run brings XTZ/USD value down to $1.47

Tezos price analysis
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Tezos price analysis shows a downtrend
  • Support for XTZ prices is present at $1.42
  • Tezos prices are facing resistance at $1.49

Tezos price analysis shows a bearish trend as the coin indicates has been consolidating below the $1 level over the past few days as the overall cryptocurrency market remains in a bearish state. Tezos price analysis shows that support for XTZ prices is present at around the $1.42 level, but there is significant resistance around the $1.49.

image 268
Cryptocurrencies price heatmap, Source: Coin360

Tezos prices have been trading around $1.23 to $1.49 over the past few days and it is currently trading at 1.47 at the time of writing. Tezos prices are currently facing resistance at around $1.49, and if prices can break above this level, it would be a bullish sign. However, if prices fail to break above $1.49, it is likely that prices will continue to fall towards the $1.42 support level. The market cap for the Tezos Foundation is currently around $1,330,445,949, and the 24-hour trading volume is around $27,760,750.

Tezos price analysis on a 1-day price chart: Bears are adamant as XTZ prices remain below $1.47

On the 1-day chart, Tezos prices analysis shows a downtrend for the last 24 as XTZ prices fell from highs of $1.49 to lows of $1.47. The bulls had pushed prices higher yesterday, but the bears quickly took control and brought prices back below the $1.47 level.

image 267
XTZ/USD on a 1-day price chart, Source: TradingView

The moving average (MA) value for the one-day XTZ/USD price chart is currently around the $1.48 level, and this is acting as a significant resistance level for prices. The MA values are currently in bearish alignment as the 20-day MA is below the 50-day MA. This indicates that the overall market trend is bearish. The volatility is increasing again as the Bollinger bands are expanding for the past 24-hours. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 47.31, and this indicates that prices are bullish as the market for XTZ is not oversold.

Tezos price analysis on a 4-hour chart: XTZ/USD pair in a bearish trend

On the 4-hour chart, Tezos prices analysis shows a downtrend for the last 4 hours as the market is in a bearish trend as the market has formed a descending channel pattern. Tezos prices are currently trading at the lower end of the descending channel and are facing the resistance of around $1.49. If prices can break above this level, it would be a bullish sign as it would invalidate the descending channel pattern.

image 266
XTZ/USD on a 4-hour price chart, Source: TradingView

The Upper Bollinger bands are currently at $1.51, and the Lower Bollinger bands are currently at $1.45. This indicates that the market is in a state of high volatility as prices fluctuate between these levels. The RSI is currently at 38.14, which indicates that prices are oversold, and this could be a bullish sign as prices may rebound from these levels. The MA indicator is also in the bearish territory as the 20-day MA is at $1.47 and the 50-day MA is at $1.46, indicating that the market trend is bearish.

Tezos price analysis conclusion

Tezos price analysis shows a bearish, and a further decline is expected in the market. The bulls had attempted to push prices higher but failed as the market found support at $1.42. The investors are currently waiting on the sidelines as market sentiment remains bearish as buyers are not yet convinced that prices have bottomed out.

Joel is a Blockchain enthusiast who has been active in the blockchain sector since 2016. He enjoys talking about blockchain and its implications for the future of humanity.He loves content and creating features on cryptocurrency.

