There have been some strategic partnerships between entities in the crypto sector and those outside the sector in the last few months. This is majorly down to the majority of these crypto firms trying to push the adoption of their assets. In a recent publication by The Athletic, Manchester United, one of the most successful English clubs, is set to ink a partnership with Tezos. Going by the announcement, the English club will adorn its training kit with the logo of the crypto company.

Man Utd will have the Tezos logo on its training kit

The Athletic revealed further details that the said deal will see Manchester United rake in $27 million every year. With the deal set to be finalized in the coming days, reports show that the club has been shooting promotional videos relating to the partnership. The Athletic also mentioned that the deal with Tezos might see the English club dabble in more collaborations across the crypto space. Tezos has been moving heavily in terms of sponsorships in the last few years. Last year, the company inked a deal as a blockchain partner of Redbull racing. Some months later, the company announced the official launch of its NFT fan experience.

Another update from racing company McLaren said that it had signed a partnership with Tezos with the company taking up the role of a technical partner. Manchester United is also not the only English club to dabble in the crypto sector after a few of the elite clubs worldwide have signed strategic partnerships. Doge signed a partnership with Watford at the start of the 2021/22 season, taking up the space on the sleeve of the English club.



Other clubs that have entered the crypto sector include Manchester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and others. In other news, BabyDoge has also partnered with Hoffeinham to become an NFT partner. Asides from that, Floki Inu has scored a massive deal with Italian club Napoli since last year. The deal saw the club attach the Floki Inu logo on the back of its jersey for the new 2021/22 season.