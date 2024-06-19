SynFutures to Expand its Perp Markets to Base with New Memecoin Initiative

Singapore, Singapore, June 19th, 2024, Chainwire

SynFutures, the leading DeFi derivatives protocol, today announced its plans to expand to Base, Coinbase’s L2 network. To mark this milestone, SynFutures is launching “Meme Perp Summer,” a six-week campaign blitz aimed at expanding its community asset listings and rewarding the meme communities driving organic traction on Base. With a total rewards pool of 100,000 USDC and future airdrop allocations, this campaign underscores Synfutures’ commitment to fostering the growth of emerging token projects.

“We are incredibly excited about our expansion to Base. This move not only reinforces our commitment to providing users with unique trading opportunities but also reflects our dedication to supporting and growing vibrant community-driven projects,” said Rachel Lin, Co-founder and CEO of SynFutures.

This expansion to Base is a key part of SynFutures’ multichain strategy for V3. Having seen immense success since launching V3 on Blast, where the protocol consistently ranked as the number one DeFi derivatives protocol by trading volume, SynFutures is now bringing its onchain orderbook for perps to Base. In just four months on Blast, the protocol has achieved nearly $100 billion in cumulative volume, with over 4 million transactions and 142,000 on-chain users.

SynFutures will continue to support Blast while extending its reach, doubling down on its commitment to being the go-to destination for trading trending tokens, including memecoins and altcoins. V3 has already supported perp pairs for trending tokens like PAC, DEGEN, YES, WIF, and ESE on Blast, and is now bringing this strategy to Base.

Memecoin Perp Summer

Running from June 18 to July 29, 2024, Meme Perp Summer aims to spotlight and reward emerging token projects that drive authentic traction and engagement. Selected projects can earn up to 10,000 USDC from the reward pool, to be used for purchasing the project’s token from their treasury or designated DEX and listing on SynFutures. Meme trading pairs will be listed against WETH or USDC, offering additional trading opportunities and liquidity.

Key Dates:

Campaign launch and token project sign-up begins June 25: Deadline for token project sign-ups and announcement of eligible projects and reward allocations

Deadline for token project sign-ups and announcement of eligible projects and reward allocations June 26: Eligible token trading pairs listing on SynFutures with one-day exclusive promotion on our social media channels

Eligible token trading pairs listing on SynFutures with one-day exclusive promotion on our social media channels July 29: Tentative end date for the Meme Perp Summer Campaign

Eligibility and Participation: Token projects interested in participating must have an ERC20 token on Base, an active and engaged community, and a proven track record of driving traction without the intent of rug-pull. Key requirements include:

5,000 followers on social media

$100K trading volume in the last 24 hours

Regular and active social media engagement and events

Trading pairs listed on Uniswap v2

Willingness to co-market with SynFutures

Token projects interested in participating in Meme Perp Summer should send a direct message to SynFutures’ official X account, @SynFuturesDeFi. A SynFutures team member will reply with the registration form. The sign-up process will require project details, community metrics, and a commitment to meet the participation requirements.

About SynFutures

SynFutures is a decentralized perpetual futures protocol that facilitates open and transparent trading on any assets and listings instantly. The V3 Oyster AMM launched the industry’s first-ever unified AMM and onchain order book model.

Backers include Tier 1 Web3 institutional investors Pantera Capital, Polychain Capital, Susquehanna International Group (SIG), Dragonfly Capital, Standard Crypto, and Framework Ventures, and the team has extensive experience at global financial institutions, fintech companies and blockchain technology companies such as Alipay, Bitmain, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Matrixport, and Nomura Securities.

