Ilya Sutskever launches new AI company a month after leaving OpenAI

Ilya Sutskever launches new AI company a month after leaving OpenAI

1. “Our singular focus means no distraction,” says SSI
2. SSI is not the first to branch out from OpenAI
  • OpenAI co-founder, Ilya Sutskever, has started a new AI company called Safe Superintelligence Inc.
  • The startup is based in America and will focus on one product: a safe superintelligence.
  • Sutskever left OpenAI in May, saying he would start a “project that is very personally meaningful to me.”

OpenAI’s former chief scientist Ilya Sutskever is starting a new AI company, barely one month after announcing his departure from OpenAI. “I am starting a new company,” called Safe Superintelligence Inc. (SSI), he announced late Wednesday.

Also read: OpenAI’s Chief Scientist, Ilya Sutskever, Bids Farewell

SSI is based in America and has offices in Palo Alto and Tel Aviv. In an official post, the startup said it has “one goal and one product: a safe superintelligence.”

“We will pursue safe superintelligence in a straight shot, with one focus, one goal, and one product. We will do it through revolutionary breakthroughs produced by a small cracked team,” Sutskever said. 

“Our singular focus means no distraction,” says SSI

SSI is currently led by Sutskever, Daniel Gross, and another former OpenAI researcher, Daniel Levy. The investors behind the startup remain unknown at the time of writing. 

However, the company noted in the announcement that the entire “team, investors, and business model are all aligned to achieve “a safe superintelligence.” The remark somewhat comes off as a shade at OpenAI, which was once sued by Elon Musk for putting profit first before humanity and abandoning its original mission. 

“Our singular focus means no distraction by management overhead or product cycles, and our business model means safety, security, and progress are all insulated from short-term commercial pressures.”

SSI

Sutskever announced he’s leaving OpenAI on May 15 after working for almost a decade at the leading AI company. Before then, he had gone radio silent following a failed attempt to oust the CEO Sam Altman from OpenAI in December last year. 

Another OpenAI executive, Jan Leike, resigned following Sutskever. Both of them co-led the Superalignment team at OpenAI, which is responsible for preventing superintelligent AI models from going rogue.

Also read: Another OpenAI Exec, Jan Leike Quits

Sutskever didn’t clearly state his reasons for leaving OpenAI. However, Leike cited safety concerns at the firm, saying that “over the past years, safety culture and processes have taken a backseat to shiny products.”

“I joined because I thought OpenAI would be the best place in the world to do this research,” Leike said. “However, I have been disagreeing with OpenAI leadership about the company’s core priorities for quite some time until we finally reached a breaking point,” he added.

SSI is not the first to branch out from OpenAI

Leike joined OpenAI’s competitor, Anthropic, as an ML Researcher on May 28, while Sutskever has gone to build his new AI company – which has become a reoccurrence.

Noteworthily, SSI won’t be the first company to branch out from OpenAI. In 2021, two former employees at OpenAI left the firm to co-found Anthropic, which is now valued at $18.4 billion, post-money, as of May 13.

Anthropic founders had also left OpenAI due to disagreements with Sam Altman regarding the safe developments of AI.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Ibiam Wayas

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

