ApeBond Expands to LightLink: Revolutionizing DeFi Bonds with Gasless Transactions

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, June 19th, 2024, Chainwire

ApeBond is excited to announce its expansion to LightLink, a groundbreaking gasless blockchain network tailored for enterprises, dApps, and millions of users. LightLink, an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain, empowers dApps and enterprises to offer users seamless, gasless transactions, marking a significant leap in the DeFi landscape.

LightLink Bonds: The Next Frontier in DeFi Innovation

With LightLink Bonds, ApeBond is setting the stage for a new era in DeFi. By integrating with LightLink, known for its exceptional transaction speeds and low costs, we are enhancing our DeFi Bonds platform to offer users instant, gasless transactions with transaction speeds of just 0.5 seconds and gas fees as low as $0.01. This integration underscores our dedication to pushing the boundaries of DeFi technology and user experience.

The Strategic Move to LightLink

ApeBond move to LightLink represents more than just another blockchain integration; it’s a strategic choice to harness LightLink’s cutting-edge technology and its rapidly growing ecosystem. Additionally, ApeBond has received a grant to build on LightLink, showcasing the network’s support for our vision and growth.

LightLink’s high-speed transactions and minimal fees create an ideal environment for our Bonds product, which has already surpassed 130+ partners. This ecosystem offers unmatched opportunities for growth, scalability, and impact.

Envisioning the Future of Bonds

The launch of LightLink Bonds adds another chain to ApeBond’s tally and is another step toward making DeFi more sustainable. With a current total bonded value of over $14 million, ApeBond welcomes the LightLink community to explore the limitless possibilities of our Bonds products. ApeBond’s vision remains steadfast: to expand offerings with high-quality partners, continually enhancing our ecosystem week by week.

This movement pioneers innovations that redefine the Web3 landscape, continually breaking new ground and setting new standards for what DeFi can achieve.

About ApeBond

ApeBond is a decentralized finance platform offering a full suite of tools to explore and engage with the future of wealth building. With products ranging from a decentralized exchange, a bonding protocol, and a Liquidity Health Dashboard, ApeBond empowers users to access DeFi in a secure, transparent, and globally accessible way.

Director

Pah M.

ApeBond

[email protected]



Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.