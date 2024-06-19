Loading...

MultiVersus update 1.04 enhances network stability and adjusts Iron Giant ability

1. MultiVersus enhances network stability and nerfs the Iron Giant
2. Update 1.04 introduces new features
  • MultiVersus Update 1.04 improves network stability, reduces disconnect rates and addresses input buffer issues.
  • The Iron Giant receives significant nerfs, restricting attacks while holding an enemy to ensure fair play.
  • Update 1.04 introduces new features and refinements and hints at future content updates.

Player First Games has released update 1.04 for MultiVersus, the popular free-to-play platform fighter. This update aims to improve the game’s performance, address character imbalances, and incorporate player feedback.

Also read: Among Us releases a major update and adds a new imposter role

The update includes changes to the Iron Giant character and various other adjustments to ensure fair play. Since its return in May, MultiVersus has made a series of updates to enhance gameplay and add new content. The latest patch focuses on network stability and character adjustments.

One of the main focuses of update 1.04 is to enhance network stability. Players on older consoles have experienced higher disconnect rates, and this update seeks to address these issues. Player First Games aims to provide a smoother and more reliable gaming experience for all players by improving the overall network performance. This follows previous updates, such as version 1.02, which addressed framerate problems on the Xbox Series X/S and desync issues.

Another update is the change of the Iron Giant character, which has been a source of imbalance in the game, often frustrating players with its powerful abilities. Update 1.04 adds new restrictions on the Iron Giant, preventing it from using certain attacks while holding an enemy. Specifically, the Iron Giant can no longer jump or use its up special attack while holding an opponent, nor can it walk off ledges with an enemy.

The update introduces several new features and changes based on player feedback. The issues with input buffering and desync problems on the Xbox Series X/S have been resolved. The update includes adjustments to characters like Reindog, Rick, and Shaggy, refining their abilities and attack mechanics. These changes contribute to a more balanced and engaging gameplay experience.

Also read: Microsoft Reveals Automatic Super Resolution Technology for Gaming

MultiVersus update 1.04 has also introduced new characters and content. Recent additions include Jason Voorhees and a new PvE mode called Rifts, providing players with a diverse array of fighters to choose from.

Additionally, the update hints at future content and features that the studio is working on. The upcoming features include popular modes like Free-For-All and the ability to spectate custom games. Other quality-of-life improvements include a replay button for Rift nodes, an online Ranked mode, and an end-of-game stats screen.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Chris Murithi

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

