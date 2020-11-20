Switzerland SEBA bank adopts Bitcoin Cash and the USDC stablecoin to the digital currencies it works with.

In total, the bank works with seven fiat currencies and six online currencies.

The banks believe that their clients will use the digital currencies to trade, for digital custody, lending, and earning interest on the USDC.

Switzerland bank adopts Bitcoin Cash

Switzerland SEBA bank adopts Bitcoin Cash and the USDC stablecoin to the digital currencies it works with. In total, the bank works with seven fiat currencies and six online currencies.



The banks believe that their clients will use the digital currencies to trade, for digital custody, lending, and earning interest on the USDC. In two years, the Switzerland bank has grown from strength to strength on the crypto market.



The bank also has Bitcoin, Stellar, Ethereum, and Litecoin under its belt. What makes the bank even more remarkable is that it allows clients to use their products through their SEBA wallet, e-banking, FIX, API, and SEBA trade.

The bank is legal via FINMA and is iconic because it supports all individuals and institutions under its umbrellas. The areas that the bank covers spans from helping them with their account, omnibus account services, and blockchain networks to digital exchanges.



What SEBA is doing is significant because it has found a way to make crypto more mainstream. More people can access cryptos powers because the bank merges traditional banking and crypto.



Since July, SEBA partnered with Cordia to ensure the securitization of people’s assets. The move SEBA made has enabled people to invest and issue a cryptocurrency that reflects real tradeable assets like foreign exchange contracts and treasury bonds.



The bank also collaborated with TokenSoft to ensure tokenization. In more ways than one, SEBA bank has pushed the limits of traditional banking to make room for digital currencies’ growing popularity.