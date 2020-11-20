Blockchain fraudsters are on the loose, claiming to be from the crypto company.

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has told people to be cautious around the scammers today.

The pretend workers are going around the internet pretending to be working with Blockchain.com.

The act that these players are carrying out is causing people to lose a lot of money. The script which the performers play by is that they tell people that they are under the Blockchain Ltd, which is a copy cat version of Blockchain.com.



The real Blockchain belongs to Blockchain Access UK Ltd, and their entity Modulr FS Limited holds a legitimate authorization from the FCA. The FCA posted a warning saying that fraudsters are using the details of firms to try and manipulate people to believe they are genuine.



The organization has labeled these people as clones. What makes matters worse is that the criminals are not registered, so the FCA is posting the details of the registered companies.



To make it easier for people to determine if they are being cloned, they reveal the actors’ phone numbers and email addresses. The FCA tries to help people by encouraging them to avoid any random calls or emails.



They are especially advising people to avoid confusing exchanges from those claiming to be from Blockchain.com.

