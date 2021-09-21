TL;DR Breakdown

Sushiswap price analysis is bullish for today.

SUSHI/USD saw further downside over the last 24 hours.

SUSHI found support at the $10 mark today.

For today, Sushiswap’s price analysis is favorable since the market has retreated to $10 over the previous 24 hours before showing signs of rejection for an additional decline. Later today, we anticipate SUSHI/USD to reverse and recoup some of its losses.

The overall market was negative for the previous 24 hours. Bitcoin has dropped 7.9 percent, while Ethereum has shed 8.72 percent. Other losers include Solana, Cardano and Ripple.

Sushiswap price movement in the last 24 hours: Sushiswap drops to $10 support

Over the last 24 hours, BTC/USD has fluctuated in the range of $9.5 to $10.65, suggesting little volatility. Volume has grown by 45 percent and stands at $525 billion. Meanwhile, the overall market capitalization is around $1.36 billion, putting the coin in 76th place globally.

SUSHI/USD 4-hour chart: SUSHI ready to reverse from the $10 support?

On the hourly chart, we may observe a return to equilibrium after recent breakout activity, as the Sushiswap price rejects an additional downside below $10.

Last week’s price action in Sushiswap was quite volatile, with significant swings taking place. After surging to $10 on the seventh of September, SUSHI/USD remained stable and retested the $10 support twice more over the following days.

On September 13th, the market was put to the test for a second time, with prices rising above the $12 local resistance. A rally of 24 hours followed, culminating in a new high set at $16.

However, around this price level, bullish momentum came to a halt, and a sharp reversal ensued. The Sushiswap price retreated by more than 40% until the $10 support was reached earlier today, signifying that it has been rejected by bears. We anticipate a reversal later this week as long as bulls continue to reject greater losses.

Sushiswap Price Analysis: Conclusion

The Sushiswap price analysis is favorable for now because support was found above the $10 mark earlier today, following a very severe decline over the previous 24 hours. As a result, we anticipate that SUSHI/USD will reverse and recuperate some of its losses over the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.