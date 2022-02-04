TL; DR Breakdown

Attendees to get free NFTs at Super Bowl

NFL plans to make the day memorable for fans

Crypto companies ads to feature at the event

NFTs are generally becoming a thing of value, going by their importance. This is because of the high value one can trade them for in the market. With that, major participants in the crypto market are now moving towards the market. Besides that, brands and celebrities are also claiming the sector. In a recent update, the Super Bowl has announced that attendees will be gifted free NFTs for every ticket they purchase leading to the day of the event.

NFL wants to make the day memorable for attendees

This new update is coming off a recent partnership between the Ticketmaster and the Super Bowl host, the NFL. According to a statement released by the NFL, any fan who purchased a ticket would have their NFT branded with all the details regarding where they would be sitting.



The statement also mentioned that the NFTs would act as an online keepsake, but there are plans to procure tickets for the future and other things. Bobby Gallo, one of the league’s executives, mentioned that the supporters have always loved to hold on to ticket stubs, and issuing NFTs will make it a memorable day for every one of them.

Crypto companies ads to feature at the Super Bowl

Asides from fans getting NFTs for every ticket they purchase, the league has announced that it will release some custom NFTs in the days before the Super Bowl takes place. The first NFT is scheduled to be released on February 6, while the last NFT, which houses the Super Bowl LVI ticket artwork, will be released on February 13.



The two teams involved in the final have also seen NFTs with their crest released, with the eventual winners going home with a custom NFT. This is not the first time the Super Bowl will attempt this initiative. Last year, attendees were instructed on ways to get a free NFT ticket to commemorate their attendance. The upcoming Super Bowl will have a huge push from crypto firms by the number of adverts from firms in the sector.