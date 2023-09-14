Sui Network revolutionizes Web3 onboarding with zkLogin feature

TL;DR Breakdown

In a significant leap towards simplifying the onboarding process for Web3 applications, the Sui Network has introduced a groundbreaking feature called zkLogin (Zero Knowledge login). This innovation enables users to access decentralized applications (DApps) without the need for external crypto wallets or seed phrases. Instead, users can log in using familiar credentials from platforms like Google, Facebook, and Twitch, making blockchain-based applications more accessible to mainstream users.

Sui network on eliminating onboarding hassles

On September 13, the Sui Network announced the zkLogin feature as a game-changer in the blockchain industry’s ongoing struggle to streamline user onboarding. Traditional barriers, including transaction signing, seed phrase management, and the complexity of DApp usage, have deterred both new and experienced users from fully embracing blockchain technology.

Greg Siourounis, Managing Director of the Sui Foundation, emphasized zkLogin’s significance, stating,

“By enabling users to access dApps with the social logins they have grown comfortable using, zkLogin removes a major hurdle for bringing the benefits of blockchain-based applications to billions of mainstream users.”

The zkLogin feature not only simplifies the onboarding process but also maintains the high level of security associated with blockchain technology. Users can leverage the privacy and ownership-preserving features of blockchain-based applications without compromising security. Zero-knowledge proof technology, at the core of zkLogin, allows parties to verify assertions without revealing unnecessary information, ensuring a secure user experience.

Breaking down Web3 adoption barriers

Sui Network is not alone in its mission to facilitate broader Web3 adoption. Cryptocurrency exchange DYOR recently announced plans to develop a social media-like application for decentralized finance (DeFi) interactions, aiming to lower the usability barriers in the complex world of crypto markets.

Additionally, Moxy, a Web3 gaming company, is leveraging an innovative approach to onboard gamers into the Web3 ecosystem. Rather than focusing on play-to-earn economics, Moxy offers a competition-based esports platform where players can bet against each other and earn cryptocurrency.

Another noteworthy development in the realm of Web3 onboarding is the rise of Telegram trading bots such as Unibot and BananaGun. These bots enable traders to engage in token trading and hunt for airdrops directly within the Telegram application, simplifying the process of entering the world of cryptocurrencies.