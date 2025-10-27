SUI and GRASS lead $653 million token unlocks this week.

Cryptocurrency markets face a wave of token unlocks between October 27 and November 3, with an estimated total value exceeding $653 million.

According to data from Tokenomist, SUI and GRASS are positioned at the forefront of this week’s scheduled releases. The upcoming week features two distinct categories of releases: major one-time cliff unlocks valued over $5 million and linear daily unlocks exceeding $1 million per day.

SUI leads in absolute value of token unlocks

SUI tops the list with 43.96 million tokens scheduled for release and represents a market value of $119.13 million. The release constitutes 1.21% of the project’s total supply. This is one of the largest single-token release events scheduled for the week.

The SUI token appears in both categories of releases. Beyond the one-time cliff event, SUI is also included in the linear daily distribution schedule. This dual release mechanism shows the project’s tokenomics strategy for gradual supply expansion.

Following SUI in absolute dollar terms, GRASS is scheduled to release 181.00 million tokens valued at $80.73 million. The GRASS release stands out for releasing 72.40% of the project’s unlocked supply. This makes it the highest percentage release among all scheduled events.

Major one-time cliff releases scheduled

EIGEN ranks third in value with 36.82 million tokens releasing, worth $43.82 million and representing 12.10% of its supply. JUP follows with 53.47 million tokens valued at $23.56 million, accounting for 1.72% of its total supply.

OMNI’s scheduled release of 7.99 million tokens carries a value of $20.77 million and is a substantial 30.30% of its supply. ENA is set to release 40.63 million tokens worth $21.35 million, though this represents just 0.60% of its total supply.

Other significant one-time releases include ZORA with 166.67 million tokens valued at $16.30 million (4.55% of supply), KMNO with 229.17 million tokens worth $15.13 million (5.99% of supply), and OP with 31.34 million tokens valued at $14.75 million (1.71% of supply).

IMX is scheduled to release 24.52 million tokens worth $13.80 million (1.24% of supply), while SIGN’s 290.00 million tokens carry a value of $12.34 million and represents 21.48% of its supply. ZETA rounds out the major cliff releases with 44.26 million tokens valued at $5.59 million (4.14% of supply).

Linear daily token unlocks continue across major projects

The notable projects in the linear daily release category include several high-profile ones. Solana leads with 494.93 thousand tokens valued at $100.84 million. However, this represents just 0.09% of its circulating supply.

WLD will have a daily release of 37.23 million tokens valued at $35.43 million, about 1.66% of the circulating supply. The released TRUMP tokens amount to 4.89 million daily, worth about $30.66 million – 2.45% of the circulating supply.

DOGE features in the linear schedule with 95.91 million tokens releasing daily, valued at $19.87 million but representing only 0.06% of its massive circulating supply. AVAX releases 700 thousand tokens daily worth $14.64 million or 0.16% of circulating supply.

Other tokens that have a more linear daily release schedule include IP, which sees 2.32 million tokens, worth $13.01 million and 0.72% of the circulating supply, ASTER with 10.28 million tokens worth $11.72 million and 0.51% of the circulating supply, and TAO with 25.20 thousand tokens worth $10.50 million and 0.26% of the circulating supply.

ETHFI releases 8.53 million tokens daily valued at $8.90 million (1.51% of circulating supply), TIA releases 5.82 million tokens worth $6.30 million (0.70% of circulating supply), and DOT sees 2.30 million tokens released daily valued at $7.41 million (0.15% of circulating supply).

Current vesting status indicates variable progress

Data from CoinMarketCap shows the different stages of vesting currently occurring in the projects with active token unlocks. Bitlayer currently has 31.04% of tokens released, while the next unlock is 24.71 million BTR tokens valued at $1.77 million. This represents 2.47% of the total locked supply.

Puffverse (PFVS) shows early-stage vesting at 5.47% completion. The project’s next scheduled release includes 13.67 million PFVS tokens valued at $47,097.80, accounting for 1.37% of total locked tokens.

VULT or Vultisig shows 0.00% in vesting progress, with all 65.01 million tokens fully locked up. Its full supply is locked, and no portion of it will be released anytime soon. EDU or Open Campus has completed 62.59% of its vesting.

The next scheduled release involves 21.02 million EDU tokens, worth $4.6 million, and accounts for 2.10% of remaining locked supply. The advanced vesting stage suggests that the project is moving toward full circulation. ECOx (ECOX) has 62.93% vesting progress, with 38.92 million tokens worth $2.09 million scheduled for the next release. That’s 3.39% of the total supply locked.

