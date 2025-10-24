21Shares updates Sui ETF filing with staking details

21Shares has updated its filing with the SEC regarding its Sui ETF, adding staking details and stating that the product will be listed on the Nasdaq exchange. It also named Coinbase and The Bank of New York Mellon as main partners.

According to the updated S-1 registration statement, the ETF will integrate staking for the Sui blockchain, allowing investors to earn rewards indirectly without managing private keys or running nodes.

21Shares includes staking details in its filing

The amended version, filed following the US government shutdown and market closure on October 23, 2025, includes a “Staking of Trust’s Assets” section, which describes how 21Shares plans to use its assets for staking purposes on the Sui network. Coinbase has signed a two-year deal with the firm to become its staking partner.

Coinbase will validate transactions, create and approve new blocks on the blockchain, and manage the security of the token. It will also return any rewards generated through staking to the trust, thereby raising the value of the ETF.

Although the filing explains how staking will work, 21Shares did not mention the trading ticker or fees associated with it. These details will likely be included in the company’s next filings once it finalizes its plan.

21Shares confirms Nasdaq listing and names key custodians

21Shares announced that its Sui ETF will be listed and traded on Nasdaq, ensuring investors are aware that it meets the stringent requirements associated with such an upgrade. The filing specifies that the ETF shares will trade on Nasdaq under Rule 5711(d), which governs the trading of commodity-based trust shares.

In addition to confirming the exchange, 21Shares named The Bank of New York Mellon as the cash custodian. The bank will be responsible for all non-crypto assets related to the ETF. At the same time, 21Shares named Coinbase Custody as the crypto custodian for its Sui tokens.

However, there is no mention of the transfer or marketing agent. If the SEC approves the application, investors will own the token without having to buy or hold it themselves.

The amendment followed the government shutdown, which caused delays that halted other ETF approvals. However, even with these setbacks, the filing by 21Shares demonstrates that the company is willing to meet any additional requirements the SEC may impose.

After the corporation issued this update, the price of SUI tokens jumped from $2.40 to $2.47 over the hour. These improvements indicate that traders received the news positively and increased their activity at both retail and institutional levels.

According to CoinGlass data, the total Sui futures open interest rose 3% in just one hour to reach $823 million. The 24-hour open interest, on the other hand, rose by more than 7%.

Analysts say that the addition of staking will help enhance potential returns more so than traditional crypto funds. They note that 21Shares could develop one of the first ETFs in the country to feature a passive income-generating component combined with regulated market exposure.

