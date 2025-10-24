Solana Company (HSDT) teams up with Helius and Anchorage Digital for staking

Solana Company (HSDT) on Thursday partnered with Helius Labs and Twinstake to offer its customers non-custodial staking services. The Company also revealed it would be staking its SOL holdings directly from custody at Anchorage Digital Bank.

On-chain data showed that Solana Company currently has over 2.2 million SOL in its treasury, worth around $396 million, which it will use for its staking initiatives. According to the Company, the collaboration aims to earn the firm more staking rewards, enable it to participate in governance, and also boost support for the Solana network.

HSDT seeks to earn more staking rewards

Can’t get rid of us that easily 🙃 We’re back and now staking with @Heliuslabs and other top Solana validators @TwinStake_IO and @Anchorage to strengthen our $SOL treasury. Earning onchain yield in a secure and compliant way while continuing to support the Solana ecosystem 🫡 pic.twitter.com/FziozHCRvj — Solana Company $HSDT (@Solana_Company) October 23, 2025

Helius and Twinstake ( both Providers) have already established non-custodial staking and restaking solutions that allow the Company’s users to delegate, stake, and restake their digital assets to earn rewards. According to the announcement, the firms agreed that the Providers will provide the Company with certain services, including staking, voting with staked tokens, and reporting on the staked tokens.

Joseph Chee, executive chairman of HSDT and chairman of Summer Capital, acknowledged that staking with industry giants like Helius and Twinstake allows firms to strengthen the operations of their SOL holdings while contributing to the Solana network. He also noted that both Providers rank among the top 25 validators on the Solana ecosystem by total SOL staked, arguing that they have an established track record and strong confidence within the community.

Cosmo Jiang, board observer at HSDT, explained that the firm sees staking as a core part of its return generation strategy and a show of its commitment to Solana’s long-term growth. He added that such partnerships position HSDT to maximize on-chain yield in a secure, compliant, and scalable manner. Jiang also acknowledged that collaborating with top-tier validators such as Helius reinforces the firm’s focus on institutional-grade execution and network alignment.

At the time of publication, Helius has over 13 million SOL staked on its platform. The leading Solana validator also offers institutional-grade staking services and operates SOC 2 Type II-compliant infrastructure, which it said ensures uptime, performance, and security. The Company revealed that Twinstake and Anchorage Digital’s regulated and enterprise-level staking expands the firm’s exposure to the broader Solana validator ecosystem.

“Crypto is connecting the internet of value. Solana today is the only blockchain network with the scale to onboard all of the world’s capital markets, microtransactions, and AI payments. Together with the Solana Company, we’re accelerating institutional adoption of Solana, and building the future of the world’s trading terminal.” –Mert Mumtaz, Co-Founder and CEO of Helius.

The Company noted that Solana has historically been the fastest-growing blockchain in transaction volume, processing more than 3,500 transactions per second. Solana’s adoption has also surged, with an average of approximately 3.7 million daily active wallets, and it has surpassed 23 billion transactions year-to-date. Solana Company also cited SOL as a financially productive blockchain, which offers a ~7% native staking yield compared to other assets like BTC, which are non-yield-bearing.

HSDT seeks to support tokenized networks by providing SOL holding services

HSDT revealed that its mission as an independent treasury company is to support the growth and security of tokenized networks by providing long-term SOL holding services. The firm, formerly Helius Medical Technologies, added that it continues to develop its neurotech and medical device operations.

HSDT previously developed medical devices, but has since transitioned to a Solana-focused treasury company, which offers regulated market exposure to the Solana network. The firm diversified into SOL treasury operations as it sought to stabilize its finances after its stock collapsed from $182.75 in June to $9.76 a month later.

The Company started its treasury operations on September 15, but has yet to onboard investors. At the time of publication, HSDT shares are currently trading at $6.63, up more than 6.55% after the partnership announcement. The firm’s stock price has also plummeted by nearly 60% in the past 30 days, according to Google Finance data.

Chee argued that volatility created opportunity, and conviction is tested in such initiatives. He also affirmed that HSDT is not running from market pressure, but rather leaning into it.

