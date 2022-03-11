TL; DR Breakdown

Stripe rolls out new crypto business suite update

The new update will allow traders to pay for crypto and NFT via fiat

Stripe announces NFT drop on Nifty Gateway

Stripe, a company based in the United States of America, has announced the rollout of a new feature, the crypto business suite, that will boost its crypto offerings. According to the platform’s announcement, it will debut the new service, which would allow traders to pay fiat in whatever currency they choose for cryptocurrencies and NFTs. This business suite feature will benefit businesses because the application program interface will enable them to accept cash from buyers of crypto and NFTs.

Traders can pay for crypto via fiat on the business suite

Asides from using fiat to pay for crypto and NFTs, businesses can also tap the business suite service to provide wallet services, enable basic KYCs, mass payout workers using fiat currencies, and a host of other benefits. Stripe also said that the new feature could help businesses use data to unravel malicious activities and block them before they cause any harm.



John Collinson, one of the co-founders of the company, said Stripe had inked partnerships with several companies, including FTX, and Nifty Gateway, to birth the new service. Giving an in-depth detail into the update, Tristan Yver, the official in charge of the FTX’s strategy team, had some positives about it on a long-term basis. According to Yver, the business suite will increase the number of traders coming into the crypto and NFT markets.

Traders can also purchase crypto and NFT with ease via fiat currencies instead of going through the usual long processes. Yver mentioned that the partnership with Stripe would allow the company to provide its users with the kind of service they have been clamoring for in the past months. He also pointed out that the company will also be able to rake in more income using the crypto business suite by opening up the possibility of investing in crypto and NFT to more traders in the market.



With the partnership in place, Stripe has announced an NFT drop hosted on Nifty Gateway. The NFT drop called ‘Cube Thingies’ goes for as much as $424 during minting. The company has also announced that it will forward the funds gotten to Watsi, a tech organization that focuses on healthcare.

Stripe looked to have gained ground in the market after announcing its support for Bitcoin payments in 2014. However, it had to reverse its decision owing to issues related to network speed and massive fees. Also, Stripe has given all indications that it could make another entrance into the market at the period, one of which the partnership is making possible. Towards the end of 2021, the company assembled a list of professionals to examine the viability of integrating crypto payments on its platform.