Stock markets show signs of weakness despite appearing stable

Bank of America Corp. experts believe the jump was primarily caused by technical trading issues rather than genuine market concerns. They wrote in a research note that exchange-traded products linked to volatility didn’t play as big a role as some thought. This is because investors took their profits while market makers covered their bets.

The Bank of America team calculated that if the VIX futures increased by 10 points, only about 17 percent of people holding volatility products would need to sell to offset what dealers were doing.