TL;DR Breakdown

• The music producer wants to strengthen the link between music and the NFT space.

• Steve Aoki details how the A0K1 unit and passport function in the metaverse works.

The crypto market is getting more involved in the music industry by adopting prominent musicians, singers, and producers. Recently music producer and DIM Mak label boss Steve Aoki announced that he would launch his NFT space and metaverse. Aoki has shown his attraction to crypto trading since 2021 with the launch of his first NFT collection, which raised around four million dollars.

Steve Aoki’s advances towards cryptos seem not to stop as he announced the name of his metaverse, A0k1VERSE.

A0K1VERSE virtual universe based on music

Steve Aoki, the famous American-Japanese DJ, has just revealed his metaverse project. Aoki, who has not stopped working with cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens, shows A0K1VERSE it would be a web2 ecosystem for NFT fans and considered a social group.

A0K1VERSE will offer a membership for the NFTs qualification and a premium income for digital or physical presentations. Other metaverse features are chatting with Aoki, socializing with other fans, getting free clothes, enjoying toys, accessing NFT auctions, and participating in contests.

Before launching the Metaverse, Aoki said that the Blockchain used is essential and will work under the A0K1 units. These credits are powered by the NFTs ERC-1155 network and offer a maximum supply of 30K.

The project would have an initial sale for entitlements to A0K1VERSE with NFT schemes pre-selected by the provider. This collection will include Invisible Friends, Doge Pound, Deadfellaz, 0N1 Force, Adam Bomb, 3LAU, and others.

Steve Aoki discusses his metaverse

The music producer does not want to leave any doubt about his metaverse, A0K1VERSE, and that is why he talks in-depth about his “Passport” option. According to Steve Aoki, the passport in A0K1VERSE would correspond to the primary function of the universe and is managed by the Manifold NFT company.

Passport is an optimized non-fungible token that will grow slowly as the metaverse progresses. The Passport option in A0K1VERSE can be obtained by redeeming some A0K1 credits.

Steve Aoki’s metaverse passport will be the pass to meet the star at concerts or digital presentations. These passports have to be updated occasionally so the user can get the most out of them.

Aoki launches his virtual universe as he sees the NFT trade getting closer to the music industry. The producer sought to strengthen that link with non-fungible tokens and saw no better alternative than launching a managed platform. Aoki did not give an exact date for the opening of A0K1VERSE, but it is expected to be in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the DJ will launch a solid virtual universe that everyone will like.