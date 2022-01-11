TL;DR Breakdown

Stephen Curry purchased 2 NFTs from the LinksDAO project.

The average prices of the NFT collection almost doubled after his purchase.

LinksDAO is building a golf and leisure club through its NFT funds.



NBA star Stephen Curry has recently purchased 2 NFTs from the virtual golf club project LinksDAO. Shortly after his purchase, the average floor price of LinksDAO NFTs jumped from 0.697 ETH to over 1.06 ETH.

There’s no shortage of unique and creative projects in the NFT space, and LinksDAO is one of them. It’s a new decentralized organization that’s selling NFTs to create a modern golf & leisure club. According to the developers, the project will create a bridge between the web3 community and the golf community to create “the world’s greatest golf & leisure club”.

Each NFT sold by LinksDAO will act as a membership for the physical club. The NFT holders will have several benefits when the physical club is built, including access and discounts at different golfing events and packages. Each member will also earn a free entry to the LinksDAO fantasy golf league. There are also members exclusive events and golf trips.



90 day average floor price of LinksDAO NFT collection

Stephen Curry is a familiar figure in the NFT space

The number 30 of the Golden State Warriors is a rather regular face in the crypto and NFT world. Recently, the NBA star became a brand ambassador of the FTX exchange. Curry also made one of the most popular NFT purchases last year, when he bought a bored ape NFT for $180,000.

According to LinksDAO, Curry bought both the ‘Leisure Membership’ and the ‘Global Membership’ from the NFT collection for 0.29 ETH and 1.12 ETH respectively. Shortly after his purchase, the NFT collections price almost doubled.



Welcome to LinksDAO, @StephenCurry30 – See you on the 1st tee! ⛳️ — LinksDAO (@linksdao) January 10, 2022

You might be thinking why an NBA stars purchase dramatically affects NFT prices. It’s mainly because such big-name purchases help to legitimize an NFT project. The non-fungible token space is filled with scams and rug pulls. That’s why users often have to do a lot of research and take caution before investing. Also, most project developers are anonymous which doesn’t help in building trust.

However, when big-name celebrities like Stephen Curry invests in a project, it builds confidence among the investors, because such investments are often backed by a lot of financial advice from experts and industry leaders.