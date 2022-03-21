TL;DR Breakdown

Stellar price analysis shows a bullish trend.

Price levels have jumped across the $0.200 fence.

Resistance is present at $0.204.

The following Stellar price analysis is keeping its support for the bulls as their accomplishments have been unbeatable. The bulls are continuing to cause an increase in price as they have been for the past few days. The bullish impact has proved to be everlasting since the price level has now climbed past the $0.200 hurdle. The trending line is going up as the bulls have been maintaining their lead from the last few days consecutively, except for the correction observed yesterday.

XLM/USD 1-day price chart: Buyers to outstrip their competitors after enduring loss

The recent Stellar price analysis for Stellar coin indicates that the bullish momentum has been increasing throughout the day. The past week has proved quite profitable for Stellar price as the bulls took over the market. Yet, today there has been a shift in the trends as the price has increased up to $0.201. The progress is appreciable as the price levels have left behind the moving average (MA) as well, which is at $0.190 of value.

XLM/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The Bollinger bands have been expanding, due to which the volatility is on the rise as well. The Bollinger bands are maintaining the $0.203 upper value and $0.166 lower value. Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) score is at a neutral level and is trading at index 56 at the time of writing while maintaining its upwards curve.

Stellar price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The Stellar price analysis show bulls have been progressing in a relatively smooth manner, as is evident from the 4-hours chart as well. The Stellar price value has been continuously increasing since the past few hours, and it has reached the $0.202 level after the recent spike. The price is present above the moving average value, which on the other hand, is at the $0.196 level.

XLM/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: TradingView

The volatility has been decreasing on the 4-hour chart, which is a not-so-good sign for the future of Stellar coin. The upper value of the Bollinger bands indicator is situated at $0.202, while its lower value is settled at the $0.190 mark. The RSI score has been rapidly increasing as well because of the ongoing uptrend, and it is 65 at present.

Stellar price analysis conclusion

It can be inferred that the tides are moving towards the bullish direction, as is evident from the given Stellar price analysis. The bulls have been making progress quite swiftly since the past couple of days. The uptrend can be confirmed from the rise in Stellar price as it has now moved on to $0.201 of value. The support available at $0.192 has been quite inflexible, which has helped in paving the way for recovery.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.