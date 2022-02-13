TL;DR Breakdown

Stellar price analysis is bearish today.

The strongest resistance is present at $0.243.

The strongest support is present at $0.208.

The Stellar price analysis for February 13, 2022, appears to follow a downward movement, with a probability of a reversal soon. The price has been fluctuating heavily for the last 48 hours. On February 11, 2022, the price crashed from $0.231 to $0.212; however, the price increased the next day. On February 12, 2022, the price went from $0.212 to $0.223 but showed a negative movement right after. Finally, the price went from $0.223 to $0.218, which is the current price for XLM.

XLM/USD 4-hour price analysis: Latest developments

The Stellar price analysis reveals that the market’s volatility follows a decreasing direction. This signifies that the XLM/USD values subject to change will fluctuate as the volatility moves; less volatility means the XLM price is less prone to undergo variable change. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $0.239, which serves as the strongest resistance for XLM. Conversely, the lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $0.208, which represents the strongest support for XLM.

The XLM/USD price appears to be crossing over the curve of the Moving Average, which indicates a bullish movement. The market’s momentum shows positive signs. The XLM/USD price path appears upwards, revealing a buoyant market, solid bullish opportunities, and consistent characteristics.

XLM/USD 4-hour price chart source: TradingView

The Stellar price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42, which means that cryptocurrency falls on neither the undervalued nor the overbought side instead falls in the upper neutral region. The RSI appears to be following a downwards approach that reflects the value of the cryptocurrency decreasing. The dominant selling activity causes the declining RSI score.

Stellar price analysis for 1-day: XLM shows bearish potential

The Stellar price analysis indicates that the market’s volatility follows a dormant trend. This means that the price will likely remain constant until the volatility fluctuates. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $0.243, which serves as the strongest resistance for XLM. Conversely, the lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $0.178, which represents the strongest support for XLM.

The XLM/USD price appears to be crossing under the curve of the Moving Average, which indicates that the market is bearish. The bears currently dominate the market. However, we can observe the XLM/USD price path moving in a linear direction, indicating consistency and possibilities of positivity.

XLM/USD 1-day price chart source: TradingView

The Stellar price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47, which means that XLM shows no signs of being undervalued or overbought. The RSI appears to be following a linear approach causing the XLM/USD price to remain constant and move towards stability until the RSI fluctuates. The buying activity equals the selling activity, which causes the RSI score to increase.

Stellar Price Analysis Conclusion

Careful observations from the Stellar price analysis have deduced that the bears have taken control of the market. The price is struggling at $0.220 at the moment. However, the price shows massive potential for further bearish activity, and further devaluation is expected.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.