The price is gradually declining as per the cryptocurrency charts.

The Stellar price analysis shows that value has stooped down to $0.36 of value.

Price has almost reached the support at $0.37.

The Stellar price analysis is currently going bearish, with a few retraces of the bullish momentum here and there. The momentum has been considerable as it has taken the price down to $0.36.

The support levels can be crossed easily if the price touches $0.37 and continues to grow in its present momentum. The past few days have seen bullish support as well, yet today’s trend has been unfavorable for the bulls.

XLM/USD 1-day price chart: Cryptocurrency faces loss as price goes below $0.36

The 1-day price chart showing cryptocurrency progress is currently towards the bearish side, as the price levels are gradually dropping. Today’s trend has been the same as the past few days, it is going strongly bearish as the price has moved down to the $0.36 level.

This is considerably low if it is contrasted with the moving average (MA) value i.e. $0.38 which is the calculated mean of all price values. The volatility is increasing which tends to be a negative signal, and the Bollinger band is averaged out at the value of $0.37.

XLM/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The Bollinger bands have adjusted to the following values, the upper band is present at the $0.42 level whereas the lower band is present at the $0.27 value. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score is constantly decreasing as well, and right now the score is 58.55 which is a neutral figure.

Stellar price analysis: Bears increase selling below $0.364 support

The 4-hours Stellar price analysis has seen a major decline in price this hour. Although the past few hours have seen some successful bullish attempts, the latest update is going bearish.

The coin value has gone down towards $0.36 and is expected to go lower in the future. The volatility is increasing, and the upper Bollinger band has reached the value of $0.38 whereas the lower Bollinger band has reached the $0.36 value.

XLM/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: TradingView

The moving average is relatively at a higher level is currently showing $0.37 of value. The RSI score, on the other hand, is also decreasing on an hourly basis and is currently at a score of 44.09.

XLM/USD technical indicators chart. Source: TradingView

The XLM/USD technical indicators chart is showing a slightly bullish trend because the past few days have been supportive towards the bulls. Out of the total 26 indicators, 10 indicators are present on the neutral and buying position each, and six indicators are present on the selling position.

The moving averages indicators are also no different in signal and are inclined towards the bullish side. There are a total of ten indicators that are standing at the buying point, four on the selling point, and only one indicator is at the neutral position.

The oscillators, on the opposite, are indicating a decrease in the cryptocurrency value, as today’s trend has been bearish. There are nine oscillators that are present at the neutral position, two at the selling, and none at the buying position.

Stellar price analysis conclusion

From the 1-day and 4-hours price charts, it can be verified that the trends are going strongly bearish, with minimum strength shown by the bulls. The price has slowly decreased up to $0.36, as more sellers are entering the market.

The support present at $0.364 is soon to be crossed as there is only a small margin between the current price and the support. Moreover, sellers are expected to sell their assets to overcome losses in the future.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.