Steam adds new feature to help players discover game bundles

Valve has rolled out a new update to Steam, introducing a new landing page that highlights all the bundles a specific game is included. The feature aims to make browsing more intuitive, allowing players to easily discover related titles or find better-value bundle options connected to their favorite games.

According to reports, the bundles will be listed in order of popularity as determined by the order of revenue generated by each bundle. However, users can still sort the bundles alphabetically, by discount, or by price.

Steam introduces personalized landing pages for game bundles

The developers stated that the store page can only show three bundles. However, there will be a button underneath, assuming the game is in more than three bundles, that will lead players to the landing page, which shows every bundle the game is in.

“If a game is available in more than three bundles, then a link to the new landing page will appear on the game’s store page. In this case, you’ll see a link that says ‘See all X bundles,'” the company wrote.

Additionally, these landing pages are going to be personalized for each user. According to the developers, Steam bundles already adjust the price and display based on items that a player already has in their library, and this page is no different. Players will see bundle prices and contents that are personalized to their libraries.

This update comes a week after constant complaints from Steam users. For instance, Monster Hunter Wilds’ Steam reviews absolutely tanked as players lost patience with its technical woes. Users claim that every time the game gets updated, the performance decreases.

One user stated, “It has been 8 months since release without proper PC optimization […] Every time the game gets updated, my performance decreases. I’m running a 4090 with a 7950X3D, and it’s jittery and still crashing frequently.”

Besides technical problems, Steam has had outage issues; it went down last week. Steamstat.us indicated earlier that the Steam Store, Steam Community, and Web API were all down.

Meanwhile, Valve announced that it will stop supporting 32-bit versions of Windows for its Steam app next year. Valve will continue to support 64-bit versions of Windows 10 and Windows 11 with Steam, but on January 1, 2026, it’s game over for 32-bit versions of Windows.

“Future versions of Steam will run on 64-bit versions of Windows only,” warns Valve in a support note. “This change is required as core features in Steam rely on system drivers and other libraries that are not supported on 32-bit versions of Windows.”

Steam sets new record with 41.6 million concurrent users

At the beginning of the week, Steam announced that it had set a new record with 41,666,348 concurrent users, according to Valve’s data. According to SteamDB, more than 13 million players were in-game at the time. Beyond the usual live service games like CS2, Dota 2, and PUBG, Battlefield 6 jumped into the charts with nearly 750,000 players.

This marks a new all-time high, surpassing the previous peak of 40,270,997, recorded on March 2, 2025, when Steam first crossed the 40 million concurrent user mark.

According to SteamDB, 13,027,299 users were in-game during the record. Beyond the usual evergreen live-service games, Battlefield 6’s launch week helped lift platform activity. The game has been performing well, reaching nearly 750,000 concurrent players on Steam on its launch day and maintaining around 650,000 players for the weekend.

Meanwhile, the number has gone down to 28.4 million concurrent users and is now maintaining a peak of 37.2 million.

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.