Fighting Multichain Crisis: Stargate’s Fantom Pool Disabling Proposal Bolsters Ecosystem Resilience

In response to the recent “force majeure” event affecting Multichain and the resulting concerns over the stability of anyUSDC, Stargate, the LayerZero cross-chain bridge protocol, has proposed a comprehensive plan to safeguard its ecosystem. With the aim of mitigating risks and ensuring integrity, Stargate has presented a proposal that includes disabling the Fantom USDC pool and removing all DAO controlled funds from the pool. This article examines the details of the proposal and the measures being taken by Stargate.

Stargate’s Proposal to Safeguard the Ecosystem

Stargate has put forth a series of measures to address the uncertainties surrounding Multichain and its impact on the stability of any USDC on the Fantom network. The first step in the proposal involves setting STG emissions on the Fantom pools to zero. By temporarily halting emissions, Stargate aims to minimize potential disruptions caused by the ongoing crisis. The voting period for this proposal commenced on May 27, 2023, and will conclude on May 30, 2023.

To prevent any potential contamination or adverse effects on the wider Stargate ecosystem, Stargate plans to disconnect the Fantom pools from all other pools within the network. This isolation is a crucial step in maintaining the integrity and security of Stargate’s operations. Currently, there are approximately 11.4 million dollars’ worth of deposited LP into the Fantom pool, emphasising the need for careful measures during this crisis.

Addressing Issues with Multichain

Stargate’s proposal also includes measures to mitigate potential issues associated with anyUSDC on the Fantom network. They suggest removing and unwinding anyUSDC POL via Multichain, thus eliminating potential risks stemming from the crisis. Furthermore, Stargate acknowledges the need to expand bridging options for Fantom users through alternative means, such as Hydra. This approach ensures that users can continue to access the benefits of Stargate’s ecosystem while minimising exposure to the Multichain crisis.

Smooth Transition for Liquidity Providers

Recognizing the importance of liquidity providers (LPs) in the Stargate ecosystem, the proposal emphasizes the need to facilitate a smooth transition for them. Stargate plans to whitelist existing LPs, allowing them to redeem their LP to any other chain. This step provides assurance to LPs and ensures the continuity of their participation within the Stargate network.

