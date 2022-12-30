Explained: Starbucks NFTs, how to earn, how to trade?

Though the year 2022 was not the best year for the crypto world, the NFTs industry gives some potential to the market. At the end of the year, Starbucks NFTs have provided a platform for the industry to develop more and more over the next few years through the Starbucks Rewards loyalty program. The article will cover all you need to know about this program.

Starbucks NFTs

If you are a Starbucks fan and want to engage more with the platform, you will need to spend in this program. It will help you to be more connected with Starbucks, and you can achieve financial gain by involving in buying Starbucks NFTs.

Starbucks Odyssey

The Starbucks odyssey is the extended form of the already established program, The Starbucks Rewards loyalty, which was announced in September. However, the Starbucks Odyssey was launched on 8 Dec. 2022.

All of those who have registered themselves for the waitlist receive the NFTs, and others will receive the Odyssey in January. Now the question is how to take part in this project of Starbucks.

In order to have Starbucks NFTs, it is not necessary that you should know more about the NFTs industry because the company refers to NFTs as stamps. Don’t be too curious about the stamps because it works on the principle of blockchain, enabling their sale and transfers to another party. All the transactions are visible on the public ledger.

Earning through Starbucks Journeys

There are two journeys helping you to have more Starbucks Odyssey points. These two journeys include Holiday Cheer Journey and Coffee Heritage Journey. Each has its unique rules and benefits.

Holiday Cheer Journey

To complete the Holiday Cheer Journey, you need to carry out the following steps,

There will be questions about Starbucks, and you need to answer them all (correctly).

You need to figure out which Starbucks cup was released in which particular year.

Attempting to earn free coffee for life by taking the Starbucks for Life challenge.

You need to spread the Holiday pledge in one of the following three ways paying it forward, sending a note of gratitude, or offering unexpected praise.

Buy a Starbucks gift card and give it to anyone you like.

When you complete these tasks, you will earn some points. If you want to earn more points, you can continue the Journey by completing additional tasks.

Coffee Heritage Journey

In addition to Holiday Cheer Journey, there are two additional tasks in this Journey. Each task has a different point to be added to your overall score.

The first task is to take an interactive tour of Hacienda Alsacia, which is home to the world’s largest coffee farm and Starbucks. The tour will have vivid imagery, drone footage, and a brief video snippet that will explain the ins and outs of planting, harvesting, and roasting coffee.

Throughout the tour, you will be asked different multiple-choice questions which you need to answer. The answers to these questions will be revealed at the end of the tour.

The second task is buying a Starbucks signature drink for five weeks in a row. This is one of the best moves of the company to convert the most occasional customers into regular one because when you buy something for five straight weeks, you end up buying that for years to come.

Final thoughts

Here, the commercial potential of NFTs begins to show itself. Despite the waning excitement and enthusiasm surrounding the technology, Starbucks NFTs chose to take its time and build a more deliberate strategy.