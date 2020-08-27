Starbucks blockchain coffee tracing system is live and it chronicles the coffee bean journey from cultivation to table. Every industry introduces new concepts to bring more transparency and quality control to its operations. Coffee industry is lovingly embracing blockchain to offer more value to its customers.

Starbucks blockchain coffee tracing system is here to offer insights to its consumers regarding its brewing operations. The firm wants to show that it lays emphasis on quality. The solution traces coffee beans right from their planting stage to final brewing.

Starbucks is a premium coffee brand with thousands of stores throughout the world. Now, Starbucks blockchain coffee tracing system aims to improve the brand’s credentials further.

Details about Starbucks blockchain coffee tracing system

Starbucks has put its faith in blockchain to provide users information about the their morning brew’s origins. A simple bar-code reveals all the information related to that particular production. It includes name of farmers, location of cultivation, quantity, and more.

Starbucks blockchain coffee tracing system employs Microsoft Corp tool. It features an extensive set of traceable data related to cocoa production. Michelle Burns of Starbucks says that the new system helps find coffee beans-related information provided by the cultivators since the past two decades.

Blockchain on the rise in the coffee industry

Coffee brands have increasingly accepted blockchain. Millennials love to see the origins of their food and blockchain is helping build an ecosystem that delivers traceability. As consumers increasingly become conscious about their food habits, the ability to trace their food is being welcomed.

Blockchain technology is ideal for the food industry, especially when it comes to supply chain operations. Despite its widespread use in cryptocurrencies, blockchain is proving beneficial in the food industry. From traceability to efficiency, it is adding more value to the brands. Starbucks blockchain coffee tracing system is the latest iteration of what blockchain can help achieve in today’s competitive coffee industry.