S&P Global Ratings taps Chainlink to bring stablecoin score on-chain

S&P Global Ratings moved its Stablecoin Stability Assessments on-chain after a collaboration with Chainlink. The stablecoin assessments, first introduced in 2023, will now become a part of Chainlink’s data portfolio.

We’re excited to announce that @SPGlobalRatings—the leading credit rating agency relied on by 95% of the top 20 global institutional investors—is collaborating with Chainlink to publish its Stablecoin Stability Assessments (SSAs) onchain for the first time via DataLink.… pic.twitter.com/aSAkAc4msp — Chainlink (@chainlink) October 14, 2025

The S&P Global Ratings will be published on DataLink, an institutional-grade on-chain data service. The data will be thus usable within DeFi protocols and smart contracts.

The initiative arrives just days following crypto’s greatest liquidation event, which led to a series of de-peggings for algorithmic or asset-backed stablecoins.

S&P Global Ratings distributes risk score through Chainlink

The S&P Stablecoin Stability Assessment is not an official credit rating, but assigns a value of 1-5 based on the token’s ability to maintain its value relative to their respective fiat currencies. As adoption of stablecoin accelerates, the available data is now directly integrated with accessible on-chain infrastructure.

“The launch of SSAs on-chain through Chainlink underscores our commitment to meeting our clients where they are,” said Chuck Mounts, Chief DeFi Officer at S&P Global.

“By making our SSAs available on-chain through Chainlink’s proven oracle infrastructure, we’re enabling market participants to access our assessments seamlessly using their existing DeFi infrastructure, enhancing transparency and informed decision-making across the DeFi landscape,” said Mounts.

The stablecoin assessment includes market value and custody risks, collateral requirements, and liquidation mechanisms where applicable. S&P Global Ratings also explores governance, regulatory requirements, redeemability and liquidity, as well as technology and third-party dependencies. The assessment points apply to both asset-backed and algorithmic stablecoins.

Chainlink to launch stablecoin rankings on Base

Sergey Nazarov, co-founder of Chainlink stated that it will be able to deliver the stablecoin rankings to some of the world’s biggest institutions. Following the news, LINK tokens traded within their usual range at around $18.30, following the recent market downturn from a local peak of over $21.

Chainlink retains its leading position as a data provider for the on-chain economy, securing nearly $100B in DeFi value. Chainlink has also collaborated with other institutions in traditional finance, including Swift, Euroclear, J.P. Morgan, Fidelity, UBS, and Mastercard.

The stablecoin assessments will be published on Base, the Ethereum L2 chain, with expansion to other networks based on market demand and client feedback.

The published rankings arrive as the supply of stablecoins broke above $300B, with over 70 different alternatives. In 2025, USDT and USDC remain the leading assets, but USDC has spread its ecosystem to a larger number of chains to serve niche use cases and bring liquidity to DeFi communities.

Initially, the stablecoin assessment prepared reports on eight major stablecoins. Over time, the types of tokens increased, making the choice of assets more difficult for DeFi protocols. Stablecoins remain key to trading and lending, with even more attention paid to their risk of de-pegging and causing liquidation cascades.

