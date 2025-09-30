Chainlink collaborates with UBS to advance tokenized funds workflows

Chainlink announced today at SIBOS 2025 a technological solution that will give financial institutions worldwide control over digital asset operations using SWIFT messaging. Swift messages, CRE, and banks will access blockchains through the same Swift infrastructure they have relied upon for decades.

According to Chainlink, financial institutions will be able to handle tokenized fund subscription and redemption processes using Swift via ISO 20022 messages from their existing systems. The innovation powered by the Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE) will eliminate a technical barrier to the widespread adoption of digital assets in the international capital market.

Chainlink uses Swift to power tokenized fund transactions

MAJOR NEWS: Chainlink announced today a landmark technical solution enabling financial institutions worldwide to manage digital asset workflows directly from their existing systems using Swift messaging and CRE, in collaboration with UBS ↓ pic.twitter.com/X6BcUKEjTi — Chainlink Everything (@SmartContract) September 30, 2025

Chainlink stated that it has developed a technical process enabling banks to interact with tokenized investment funds through SWIFT. The blockchain data provider noted that the first use case involved a technical and operational pilot with UBS Tokenize, building on prior work with the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Sergey Nazarov, Chainlink co-founder, stated that the solution utilizes CRE, in conjunction with the Swift financial messaging network, to trigger subscription and redemption workflows for tokenized funds. He added that institutions will not replace their legacy systems or build new identity and key management layers. Nazarov stressed that CRE receives ISO 20022-compliant SWIFT messages, which in turn activate smart contract events in the Oracle protocol Digital Transfer Agent (DTA) technical standard.

“I’m very excited about this landmark innovation we’ve achieved by leveraging Swift’s standards and UBS’ tokenized asset design.” –Sergey Nazarov– Chainlink co-founder.

Nazarov emphasized that UBS demonstrates how smart contract-based technologies enable financial institutions to explore enhanced composability of product lifecycles.

Chainlink stated that the ability to interact with complex on-chain workflows through Swift messaging is a groundbreaking development, reducing operational friction and delivering efficiency gains through programmable infrastructure. The Decentralized Oracle Network has revealed that it is positioning the integration as a “plug-and-play” unlock for the $100 trillion-plus global financial industry.

According to the blockchain middleware provider, Swift’s financial messaging services link more than 11,000 institutions in more than 200 countries and serve as the backbone of the infrastructure that facilitates trillions of dollars’ worth of cross-border payments.

Chainlink expands Blockchain pilots with Swift and global banks

Chainlink announced on Monday at SIBOS that it had completed the second phase of a blockchain and AI-driven pilot for processing corporate actions. The Blockchain middleware provider added that the initiative coordinated multiple large language models, including OpenAI’s GPT, Google’s Gemini, and Anthropic’s Claude, to generate structured, ISO 20022-compliant records transmitted through Swift’s network. Major players, including DTCC, Euroclear, and banks such as UBS, DBS, and BNP Paribas, backed the effort.

At SIBOS 2016, Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazaro described an automated, innovative contract-based solution for the post-trade securities lifecycle, specifically ISO 20022-compliant bond instruments.

The announcement also revealed that, as part of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS, UBS Asset Management, and the decentralized oracle network successfully demonstrated how the combination of fintech infrastructure enabled automated fund management operations and transfer agency processes.

Visa highlighted in a report released in June 2025 that ANZ Bank and Chainlink are participants in phase 2 of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s e-HKD pilot program. The report emphasized that participants employed a Payment-vs-Payment (PvP) settlement workflow utilizing an Australian Stablecoin (A$DC) on ANZ’s DAS Chain on Ethereum Sepolia. The PVP used the Web3 infrastructure provider for cross-chain connectivity and compliance verification.

According to the Visa report, the next phase will demonstrate a Delivery vs. Payment (DvP) workflow involving an Australian investor purchasing a tokenized asset in Hong Kong. The phase will leverage cross-chain connectivity, Nav pricing, and the Oracle protocol’s Digital Transfer Agent technical standards.

Jonathan Ehrenfeld Solé, Head of Strategy at Swift, stated that the solution leveraged Oracle infrastructure to feed external interest rate data into a smart contract.

“That was maybe the first steps of this sort of love story between Swift and Chainlink, which continues today.” Jonathan Ehrenfeld Solé– Head of Strategy at Swift

At Sibos 2024, Sergey Nazarov introduced a pre-production solution that enabled banks to connect to blockchains using the Swift messaging standards and infrastructure already used in traditional financial systems.

