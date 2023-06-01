South American countries to back away from the USD

TL;DR Breakdown

As the global economy continues its dance with uncertainty, South America is poised to carve its own financial destiny. Leading the charge is Brazilian President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is calling upon regional counterparts to revitalize the Union of South American Nations (Unasur).

The aim is to foster financial independence, creating regional monetary units that lessen the reliance on extra-regional currencies, such as the US dollar.

A shared monetary vision

In the inaugural speech at the South American summit held in Brazil, Lula emphasized the importance of collective strength in tackling modern geopolitical challenges and the intricacies of the global economy.

He stressed the need to tap into South America’s shared identity and integrate it into the monetary arena. The proposed solution involves more efficient compensatory mechanisms and the conception of a common trade reference unit.

From Lula’s vantage point, the solution to navigating the intricacies of the global economy does not lie with solitary nations, but with unified regional strength.

Such an approach could potentially place South America at the helm of its own economic fate, mitigating the impacts of external financial turmoil.

In the wake of recent geopolitical changes and global challenges, Lula posited a vital question: What is the role that South America wishes to play? He firmly believes that the region can successfully tackle systemic threats only through unity and collaboration.

South America holds a notable edge in this global transition. The region boasts a consumer market of 450 million people, a vast energy potential spanning various sources such as oil, gas, hydroelectricity, biofuels, nuclear, wind, solar power, and green hydrogen.

Moreover, it is home to more than a third of the world’s freshwater reserves and rich biodiversity. This confluence of resources puts South America in a unique position to create a collective economic impact that can be self-sustaining and resilient.

South America’s cooperation

Despite past political hindrances, Lula is urging for a resurgence of the Unasur, a union that currently consists of seven active full members. Countries like Chile, Uruguay, and Ecuador are yet to rejoin the bloc.

Nonetheless, the Brazilian President firmly believes in the importance of resuming Unasur’s construction process, citing the union’s past successes in tackling regional issues like defense, transnational crime, and fostering economic growth alongside social inclusion.

In his address, Lula stressed the potential of regional savings and credit mechanisms such as CAF, Fonplata, Banco del Sur, and BNDES. In line with this, he proposed the formation of a High-Level Group comprised of personal representatives from each President.

This group, tasked with creating a roadmap for South American integration, is expected to present its plan within 120 days.

Despite the challenge of reuniting the Union of South American Nations, Lula stands determined. He foresees a future where South America leverages its strengths, diminishes reliance on the dollar, and carves its own economic path.

Should his vision become a reality, the ripple effects could reframe the continent’s role in the global economy.

All in all, South America appears poised to create its own financial destiny, with a determined leader spearheading the move towards greater monetary independence.

Only time will tell if these efforts will yield the desired outcomes. Nevertheless, it is clear that South America is gearing up to take on a more active role in shaping the future of global finance.

