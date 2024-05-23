Sony Shares New Futuristic Concept Game Controller

Sony has just released a new video showcasing its creative and visionary ideas for the PS controller. The video shows what the controller could possibly look like a decade from now. These concepts are part of the company’s long-term strategy.

The promotional video showcased the potential for Sony products a decade from now. According to the company, ten years from now, we will be living in a more multi-layered world with physical and virtual realities expected to overlap one another significantly.

Sony Showcases Futuristic Concept PS Controller

Sony has embarked on a mission to explore the future of its gaming industry. The PlayStation maker conducted a prototyping exercise under the concept of Creative Entertainment Vision.

The company came up with the idea of the futuristic PlayStation controller which has a sleek design and what looks like a holographic display. The design alludes more to the possibility of a handheld console. The design and presentation of the ten-year projection showed Sony might move away from the existing controller designs.

“If Sony, as a creative entertainment company, would be filling the world with new Kando, in that future, what kind of experiential value would we be offering to make that happen? To explore this question, we conducted a prototyping exercise under the concept of Creative Entertainment Vision.” – Sony-Global on Youtube.

Sony Might Integrate Augmented Reality (AR)

Although not explicitly stated, the video alluded to the concept of Augmented Reality (AR). The holographic display at the center of the futuristic controller grabbed the attention of gamers.

Gamers would expect to use the AR-like display as the primary display when playing games on Sony devices ten years from now. The company did not explain much of the technology, considering it was a concept video. The design has also sparked conversations about the possibility of fully functional handheld gaming devices from the company.

Sony May Launch PS 5 Pro Soon

As the company looks into the far future, it must also take care of the immediate future. Reports indicate the PS5 Pro may launch soon. The console will offer a moderately faster CPU mode and high-performance GPUs compared to the existing PS5.

The PlayStation maker has reportedly contacted game developers to adjust their games to incorporate an enhanced graphics mode. The improved graphics mode feature is expected to be made available for PS5 pro players.

