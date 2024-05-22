Loading...

Sony Intensifies Mobile Gaming Ambitions with New Free-to-Play Platform

Sony

1. Crafting a Platform Designed for Mobile Gaming Excellence
2. Tapping into the Free-to-Play Market’s Potential
  • Sony is developing a new free-to-play mobile gaming platform.
  • Seeking “Mobile Platform Architect” for design and PlayStation integration.
  • Targeting lucrative free-to-play mobile market like Call of Duty Mobile.

Sony Interactive Entertainment is set to carve its niche in mobile gaming by counterplaying Microsoft with a new platform that aims to focus solely on free-to-play games.

With this change in focus, Sony is keen on improving its game console on the mobile platform to meet PlayStation standards.

Crafting a Platform Designed for Mobile Gaming Excellence

Another new and recently emerged position that Sony is actively recruiting is a “Mobile Platform Architect” responsible for designing and integrating this new platform. The main responsibility lies in compliance with PlayStation’s moral obligation to produce high-quality services.

Also read: Unlocking Free Gaming Gems on Playstation

According to the job description, the individual will be responsible for designing and implementing this platform from the ground up. They will also manage the relationship between internal teams to link mobile games to PlayStation services and guarantee that all mobile games meet PlayStation’s quality standards.

Tapping into the Free-to-Play Market’s Potential

Sony’s previous mobile gaming endeavors including Invizimals: Battle of the Hunters and Run Sackboy! Run failed to captivate a significant audience.TweakTown gallery image 1 / 2

Source: TweakTown

The company recognizes the immense potential of the free-to-play market. With titles like Call of Duty Mobile generating substantial revenue, Sony and Microsoft are eyeing the opportunity to replicate similar success with their mobile offerings.

Also read: Kar98k Returns to Call of Duty in Season 4

The competition between Sony and Microsoft, which was once purely in the console market, is now spreading into a new strategic field with the growing importance of mobile gaming. Microsoft has been very outspoken about its interest in the mobile gaming industry, making Sony’s latest tactic an effective effort to counter and compete. 

Cryptopolitan reporting by James Kinoti

 

