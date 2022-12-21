logo
Solana price analysis: SOL could see bullish breakout soon as horizontal trend extends at $12

TL;DR Breakdown

. Solana price continues to trend horizontally around $12 mark
. SOL has been in downtrend since early November
. Price could be set for a bullish reversal in the winter

Solana price analysis continues to show a bearish trend from the past 24 hours, as price remains stuck around the $12 mark. The current trend follows from December 16, when SOL receded 12 percent to move down to $11.96. Since then, the Ethereum-alternative has been trending horizontally on the daily chart in a bearish crypto market. After trending low since early November, SOL could be set for a bullish return during the crypto winter. The immediate resistance is at $12.31 and Solana price will have to set a weekly high at $12.73 on the 4-hour price action for a breakout to materialise.

The larger cryptocurrency market remained bearish over the past 24 hours, as major cryptocurrencies recorded minor declines. Bitcoin stayed in touch of the psychologically crucial $17,000 mark, whereas Ethereum remained at $1,200. Among Altcoins, Ripple dropped 1 percent to sit at $0.34, whereas Dogecoin dipped 2 percent to sit at $0.07. Cardano also showed a bearish return, receding 3 percent to move down to $0.25, while Polkadot also dropped 3 percent to settle at $4.47.

Screenshot 2022 12 21 at 5.48.35 PM
Solana price analysis: Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

Solana price analysis: RSI moves into oversold region on daily chart

On the 24-hour candlestick chart for Solana price analysis, price continues to trend sideways around the $12 mark and faces the next resistance point at $12.31. Over the past 24 hours, SOL has also moved below the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) at $12.54, decreasing 2 percent to slide down to $12.03. Trading volume over the past 24 hours dropped by 23 percent, indicating a continued stagnant market for SOL.

SOLUSDT 2022 12 21 22 52 22
Solana price analysis: 24-hour chart. Source: Trading View

The 24-hour relative strength index (RSI) can be seen lowering into the oversold zone at 35.77, and would need sufficient backing from buyers to form a breakout. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) curve also shows a bearish divergence in place as the trend line can be seen on the cusp of crossing the signal line. Further invalidation of a potential bullish sentiment will be erased if price falls below the monthly low of $10.94.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Razi Khan

A Master's graduate in Renewable Energy Systems from England, UK, Razi is a tech-enthusiast. He's served as a content specialist for BlockPublisher in the US and has been an avid member of the crypto space as a journalist, trader, investor and analyst since 2018.

