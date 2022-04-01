TL;DR Breakdown

Solana price analysis is bullish

SOL prices are facing resistance at $124.61

support is found at 119.

The immediate support is around $119.50, with resistance at $124.61. Solana’s prices have been trading above $120 for the past several days and are expected to rise even higher in the next 24 hours. Because of the 9.28 percent appreciation in price, Solana’s values currently account for 1.85 of the overall market cap.

Solana price action in a 1-day price chart: SOL prices break the previous resistance of $120

The 1-day price chart for SOL shows that the cryptocurrency has been experiencing a bullish trend since the beginning of 2019. The prices first rose to around $120 on January 3, 2019, before breaking the resistance and reaching a high of $127.10 on January 7. SOL is currently facing resistance at $124.61 and is expected to break it in the next 24 hours. The immediate support is at $119.50, followed by $114.40.

SOL/USD 1-day price chart, source: TradingView

The MACD indicator is in the bullish zone and shows that SOL is experiencing a positive momentum. The RSI is at around 63, which also indicates that there is still some room for the prices to grow. The volume has been gradually increasing over the past few days, which is a bullish sign.

SOL price analysis is bullish and the prices are expected to break the resistance at $124.61 in the next 24 hours. The immediate support is at $119.50, while the long-term support is located at $114.40. The market cap for SOL currently stands at $236,954,872 and the value has increased by 9.28 percent over the past few days.

Solana price analysis on a 4-hour price chart: Recent developments and further technical indications

The 4-hour Solana price chart shows that the prices have been facing resistance at $124.61 for the past few hours. SOL has been trading above $120 for the past few days and is expected to break the resistance soon. The MACD indicator is in the bullish zone and shows positive momentum. The RSI is at around 67, which indicates that there is still some room for the prices to grow. The volume has been gradually increasing over the past few hours, which is a bullish sign.

The Bollinger Bands indicate that the volatility for SOL is high and the prices are expected to rise or fall soon. The prices are expected to reach the immediate resistance at $124.61 in the next few hours and break it soon. The long-term resistance is at $134.00, while the support is at $119.50.

The RSI indicatorOL has been experiencing a positive momentum as indicated by the RSI indicator, which is currently at 67. The RSI is usually considered to be overbought when it reaches 70 and oversold when it reaches 30. This suggests that the prices could continue rising in the next few hours.

Solana price analysis conclusion

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.