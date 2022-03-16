TL;DR Breakdown

Solana price analysis is bearish today.

The strongest resistance is present at $101.

Solana trading price is $79 as of now

The Solana price analysis indicates a bearish trend. The market has been completely dominated by the bears, resulting in a dynamic shift, and SOL is now anticipating another devaluation in the next few days. On the other hand, the bulls appear to have run away and are weary and exhausted. As a result, the SOL price has dropped from $101 to $79 in just a few hours.

This bearish pressure is likely to persist over the next 24 hours as the market conditions appear to favor the bears at the moment. The key resistance levels to watch out for are $101 and $106. On the downside, support levels are seen at $79 and $74.

SOL/USD 4-hour price analysis: Latest developments

The latest development in the SOL/USD 4-hour price analysis shows that the bears have taken complete control of the market. The bulls have failed to defend support levels and the price has now dropped to $79. This is a key support level that needs to be defended in order for SOL to stage a comeback.

On the upside, the immediate resistance is present at $101. This is a key level that needs to be broken in order for the price to recover. However, the bears are likely to put up a fight and may push the price back down.

On the downside, support levels are seen at $79 and $74. These are key levels that need to be defended in order for the bulls to take control of the market.

The next few days will be crucial in determining the direction of the SOL/USD price analysis. It is important to keep an eye on the key resistance and support levels, as these could determine the future trend of SOL.

SOL/USD 4-hour price chart source: TradingView

Solana price analysis for 24-hours: SOL starts to open

SOL/USD 1-day price chart source: TradingView

OL/USD 1-day price chart

The Solana price analysis for 24-hours shows that the market is currently in a bearish trend. The market has been completely dominated by the bears, resulting in a dynamic shift, and SOL is now anticipating another devaluation in the next few days.

Solana Price Analysis Conclusion

With little room for bullish potential, the Solana price analysis indicates bearish momentum. If they can demonstrate their worth, the bulls may take control of the throne; they could even take over the entire market. This might be feasible if the price breaks through support. In favor of the bulls, market dynamics will become shifter.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.